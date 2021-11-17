Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Nov 17/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Sergio Pettis
|332
|2
|NR
|Kyoji Horiguchi
|306
|3
|2
|2
|Juan Archuleta
|285
|4
|3
|6
|Leandro Higo
|269
|5
|12
|4
|Patchy Mix
|247
|6
|4
|11
|Darrion Caldwell
|232
|7
|5
|3
|Raufeon Stots
|212
|8
|6
|9
|Jornel Lugo
|182
|9
|8
|Jaylon Bates
|142
|10
|7
|7
|James Gallagher
|129
|11
|9
|10
|Cass Bell
|95.5
|12
|11
|Brett Johns
|92
|13
|13
|John Douma
|74
|14
|15
|8
|Josh Hill
|62
|15
|16
|Danny Sabatello
|60
|16
|17
|5
|Magomed Magomedov
|53
|17
|14
|Brian Moore
|52.5
|18
|18
|Mike Ekundayo
|50
|18
|NR
|Tommy Espinosa
|50
|20
|24
|Nikita Mikhailov
|40
|21
|20
|Keith Lee
|36
|22
|21
|Matheus Mattos
|20
|23
|19
|Erik Perez
|10
|23
|22
|Jeffrey Glossner
|10
|23
|24
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|10
|26
|23
|Albert Morales
|6
|27
|24
|Cee Jay Hamilton
|0
|27
|NR
|Jared Scoggins
|0
|27
|NR
|Jon Adams (flyweight)
|0
|27
|24
|Sebastian Ruiz
|0
|27
|24
|Will Smith
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Featherweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
Shop all things MMA at Amazon!
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)