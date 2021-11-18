Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, and Wes Unseld Jr. after the Wizards loss at Hornets

The Washington Wizards five-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday night with a 97-87 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Wizards will look to bounce back Thursday night at the Miami Heat. Here are the top quotes from Wes Unseld Jr., Bradley Beal, and Daniel Gafford and you can listen to their full availability here.

Wes Unseld Jr. on the Wizards three-point woes (8-for-42 from beyond the arc):

“We missed them. Some were good, some were great, some weren’t so I think it’s just the combination of those things on top of their changing defense, their physicality, it got to us a little bit. I think we generated decent looks for the most part. We stepped up, couldn’t make them.”

Bradley Beal on how the team can master the zone defense:

“Be more aggressive, attack those gaps, I’ll probably implement myself more into playing in the middle of the zone and just try and create some havoc… We just gotta move more bodies and be ready to shoot. We got to knock them down. We’re going to get the looks so we have to be ready to shoot and knock them down.”

Daniel Gafford on his second-half struggles: