Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday November 19

1:00am: 2021 Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

3:30am: Hex Fight Series: Lockdown 2 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am Absolute Championship Akhmat 132 ($2.74 aca-mma.com)

9:00am: 2021 Sunshine Preseason National Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: 2021 Gulf Coast Clash (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Crawford vs. Porter Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

5:30pm: Max on Boxing: Crawford vs. Porter Weigh-In Special (ESPNEWS)

5:30pm: 2021 Sunrise Invite (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: 2021 South Dakota Tri-Meet #1 (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Viera Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Premier Fighting Championship 32 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Michigan vs. Columbia (ESPN+)

7:00pm: West Virginia vs. Davidson (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Samourai MMA 1 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley/Jose Velasquez vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev (DAZN)

8:00pm: The Boxing Showcase: Next Level ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: All-Access: Davis vs. Cruz (Showtime)

9:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 103 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday November 20

2:30am: Demolition Fight Series 4 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

5:00am: Eternal MMA 63 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00am: 2021 Sunshine Preseason National Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Findlay Open (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Auggie Invite (FloWrestling)

9:00am: Star City Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: AJP Tour Sofio International Pro (FREE Fite.tv)

10:00am: 2021 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Baldwin Wallace Invitational (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Coe College Invitational (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Doug Parker Invitational (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Younes Hospitality Open (FloWrestling)

11:00am: GrappleFest 10 (FloGrappling)

11:00am: 2021 Olivet Duals (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2021 The Hammers (FloWrestling)

11:30am: Fight Club Rush 10 (UFC Fight Pass)

12:00pm: 2021 Folkstyle Tour of America Northwest Bigfoot Battle (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Gardner-Webb vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Campbell vs. Virginia (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing 23 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

3:00pm: 2021 Gulf Coast Clash (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Tapia Promotions Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Cage Wars 49 ($29.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Fight To Win 188 (FloGrappling)

6:30pm: Stanford vs. Cornell (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+)

7:00pm: King of Kings: World Championship in Vilnius ($6.99 KOKfights.tv)

7:30pm: Tapia Promotions: Barrera vs. De Leon ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State (BigTen)

9:00pm: Shawn Porter vs. Terence Crawford/Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny ($69.99 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: ACE/W2W Fight Night ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Sunday November 21

1:30am: Diamondback Fighting Championship 12 ($29.99 Fite.tv)

8:00am: 2021 Sunshine Women’s National Duals (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2021 Sunshine Preseason National Duals (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 WOW Kickoff Classic (FloWrestling)

10:00am: 2021 Lindenwood Women’s Tournament (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: 2021 Roadrunner Open (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Pitt vs. Lehigh (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Oklahoma vs. Northern Colorado (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: 2021 Daktronics Open (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 54 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Boxing rules the roost this weekend, as there are a boatload of title fights, and Matchroom returns to the States!

1. Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley/Jose Velasquez vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev: Crawford vs. Porter is the biggest fight of the weekend, but this card is unreal. FOUR world title fights.

2. Shawn Porter vs. Terence Crawford/Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny: Is this Porter’s last chance to be a top guy? He has quite the challenge ahead of himself to find out.

3. UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira: Another Fight Night from the Apex at a confounding time. 6pm? The hell is that?

4. 2021 Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championships: Abu Dhabi is still a huge BJJ tournament featuring some of the best in the world to do it.

5. Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech: A couple top-ten matchups, including #1 149lb wrestler Sammy Sasso from (the) Ohio State University.

6. Absolute Championship Akhmat 132: If you’re up early or not at work, or have a separate screen up at work, you really can’t beat the price for the quality that ACA has.

7. King of Kings: World Championship in Vilnius: With the government cancelling both Enfusion events, this becomes your best kickboxing option of the weekend.

8. 2021 Folkstyle Tour of America Northwest Bigfoot Battle: Let’s keep folkstyle wrestling alive and well for as long as we can.

9. All-Access: Davis vs. Cruz: WELP, with Rolly Romero’s sexual assault allegations taking him out of this fight, we’re left with a definite step down.

10. Bare Knuckle Boxing 23: If you need your bare-knuckle fix, BKB is your Shop Rite BKFC replacement.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Super Lightweight Bout: Hayato Suzuki (10-6-1) vs. Teru Terashima (5-2) [Krush 131]

4. 95kg Bout: Olivier Langlois-Ross (27-9) vs. Sergej Maslobojev (47-14) [King of Kings World Championship in Vilnius]

3. Interim King of Kings 77kg Championship: Chico Kwasi (36-5) vs. Henrikas Viksraitis (43-7-2) [King of Kings World Championship in Vilnius]

2. Vacant King of Kings 71kg Championship: Marek Pelcis (3-1) vs. Mindaugas Narauskas (16-4-4) [King of Kings World Championship in Vilnius]

1. Krush Women’s Atomweight Championship: Miyuu Sugawara (c) (6-2) vs. Mio (40-5) [Krush 131]

BOXING

5. WBO Global Middleweight Championship: Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (c) (10-0) vs. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam (38-5) [Top Rank on ESPN PPV]

4. WBA/IBO/Vacant WBO World Women’s Junior Welterweight Championships: Kali Reis (c) (18-7-1) vs. Jessica Camara (8-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. WBA Super/IBF World Junior Featherweight Championships: Murodjon Akhmadaliev (c) (9-0) vs. Jose Velasquez (29-6-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (c) (30-0) vs. Jason Quigley (19-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBO World Welterweight Championship: Terence Crawford (c) (37-0) vs. Shawn Porter (31-3-1) [Top Rank on ESPN PPV]

MMA

5. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Joanne Calderwood (15-6) vs. Talia Santos (18-1) [UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira]

4. Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (18-5) vs. Sean Brady (14-0) [UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira]

3. ACA Heavyweight Championship: Tony Johnson Jr. (c) (15-5-1) vs. Mukhamad Vakhaev (10-4-1) [ACA MMA 132]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) vs. Rani Yahya (27-10-1) [UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira]

1. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ketlen Vieira (11-2) vs. Miesha Tate (19-7) [UFC Fight Night: Tate vs. Vieira]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 149lb Bout: #1 Sammy Sasso (OSU) vs. #8 Bryce Anderson (VT) [Ohio State vs. Virginia Tech]

4. 141lb Bout: #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (COR) vs. #8 Real Woods (STAN) [Cornell vs. Stanford]

3. GrappleFest 70kg Championship: Kade Ruotolo vs. Keith Krikorian [GrappleFest 10]

2. GrappleFest Interim 80kg Championship: Dante Leon vs. Oliver Taza [GrappleFest 10]

1. 2021 Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship Black Belt Finals [2021 Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championships]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man whose fingers are still pruned from the bath he took on the Kid Galahad-Kiko Martinez fight attempts to right the ship.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Shawn Porter vs. Terence Crawford

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kade Ruotolo vs. Keith Krikorian

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Murodjon Akhmadaliev over Jose Velasquez

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Miesha Tate over Ketlen Vieira

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jose Velasquez vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev