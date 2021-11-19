UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 19/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737 2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403 3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 330 4 4 3 Marvin Vettori 295 5 5 8 Sean Strickland 268 6 6 12 Brad Tavares 251 7 8 4 Jared Cannonier 244 8 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5 9 7 10 Uriah Hall 223 10 11 Gerald Meerschaert 186 11 12 Brendan Allen 177 12 13 15 Chris Weidman 172 13 14 9 Darren Till 164 14 16 Andre Muniz 130 14 16 Robbie Lawler 130 16 18 Dricus du Plessis 128 17 40 13 Nassourdine Imavov 121 18 19 Anthony Hernandez 120 19 20 Trevin Giles 119.5 20 21 Ian Heinisch 109 21 22 Misha Cirkunov 106 22 23 13 Kevin Holland 104 23 24 Makhmud Muradov 101 24 15 16 Edmen Shahbazyan 100.5 25 NR Chris Curtis 100 26 26 Tom Breese 95 27 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5 28 53 Gregory Rodrigues 89 29 27 Joaquin Buckley 88 30 28 11 Kelvin Gastelum 86 30 28 Punahele Soriano 86 32 31 Marc-Andre Barriault 74 33 32 Alessio Di Chirico 69 34 49 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 68 34 33 Karl Roberson 68 36 34 Rodolfo Vieira 66 37 35 Eryk Anders 60.5 38 30 Phil Hawes 59 39 38 Andre Petroski 55 40 37 Julian Marquez 54 41 38 Bryan Battle 50 42 NR Alex Pereira 40 43 44 Jordan Wright 36 44 42 Krzysztof Jotko 35 45 43 Jun Yong Park 31 45 45 Roman Dolidze 31 47 46 Dalcha Lungiambula 29 48 49 Jacob Malkoun 20 49 51 Sam Alvey 17.5 50 52 Deron Winn 15 51 NR Albert Duraev 10 51 61 Jamie Pickett 10 51 53 Maki Pitolo 10 51 53 Nick Maximov 10 55 57 Abu Azaitar 9 55 53 Andreas Michailidis 9 55 57 Kyle Daukaus 9 58 59 Dusko Todorovic 8 59 60 Wellington Turman 5 60 61 Alen Amedovski 0 60 61 Cody Brundage 0 60 61 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 60 61 Gilbert Urbina 0 60 61 Hu Yaozong 0 60 61 Micheal Gillmore 0 60 61 Nick Diaz 0 60 61 Roman Kopylov 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

