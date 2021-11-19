MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 19/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 19/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Nov 19/21

By November 19, 2021 2:28 am

By |

Ed Herman and Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. *** Local Caption *** Ed Herman; Derek Brunson

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737
2 2 5 Derek Brunson 403
3 3 2 Robert Whittaker 330
4 4 3 Marvin Vettori 295
5 5 8 Sean Strickland 268
6 6 12 Brad Tavares 251
7 8 4 Jared Cannonier 244
8 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5
9 7 10 Uriah Hall 223
10 11 Gerald Meerschaert 186
11 12 Brendan Allen 177
12 13 15 Chris Weidman 172
13 14 9 Darren Till 164
14 16 Andre Muniz 130
14 16 Robbie Lawler 130
16 18 Dricus du Plessis 128
17 40 13 Nassourdine Imavov 121
18 19 Anthony Hernandez 120
19 20 Trevin Giles 119.5
20 21 Ian Heinisch 109
21 22 Misha Cirkunov 106
22 23 13 Kevin Holland 104
23 24 Makhmud Muradov 101
24 15 16 Edmen Shahbazyan 100.5
25 NR Chris Curtis 100
26 26 Tom Breese 95
27 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5
28 53 Gregory Rodrigues 89
29 27 Joaquin Buckley 88
30 28 11 Kelvin Gastelum 86
30 28 Punahele Soriano 86
32 31 Marc-Andre Barriault 74
33 32 Alessio Di Chirico 69
34 49 Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 68
34 33 Karl Roberson 68
36 34 Rodolfo Vieira 66
37 35 Eryk Anders 60.5
38 30 Phil Hawes 59
39 38 Andre Petroski 55
40 37 Julian Marquez 54
41 38 Bryan Battle 50
42 NR Alex Pereira 40
43 44 Jordan Wright 36
44 42 Krzysztof Jotko 35
45 43 Jun Yong Park 31
45 45 Roman Dolidze 31
47 46 Dalcha Lungiambula 29
48 49 Jacob Malkoun 20
49 51 Sam Alvey 17.5
50 52 Deron Winn 15
51 NR Albert Duraev 10
51 61 Jamie Pickett 10
51 53 Maki Pitolo 10
51 53 Nick Maximov 10
55 57 Abu Azaitar 9
55 53 Andreas Michailidis 9
55 57 Kyle Daukaus 9
58 59 Dusko Todorovic 8
59 60 Wellington Turman 5
60 61 Alen Amedovski 0
60 61 Cody Brundage 0
60 61 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
60 61 Gilbert Urbina 0
60 61 Hu Yaozong 0
60 61 Micheal Gillmore 0
60 61 Nick Diaz 0
60 61 Roman Kopylov 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home