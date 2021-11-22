Fight of the Day: Leonardo Leite vs. Mario Sperry

Date: January 1, 1999
Card: 1999 IBJJF World Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: Tijuca Tenis Clube
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Date: January 1, 1999
Card: 1999 IBJJF World Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: Tijuca Tenis Clube
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke +245 over Sean (…)
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Minnesota Vikings 34-31 on a last second field goal by Greg Joseph. It was an exciting and back and (…)
It took a huge late comeback play by QB Tyler Huntley to Sammy Watkins to pull it out, but the Ravens can now say the Andy Dalton chokehold (…)
It was only about a month ago when media rumors were snowballing that rookie head coach Nick Sirianni was overmatched, overwhelmed and on (…)
In year’s past, Wild fans used to lament the efforts of TV broadcasters at trying to spin poor efforts into some kind of moral (…)
Former UND hockey player and current Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort isn’t known for his goal-scoring prowess. Forbort has played (…)
Minnesota Wild (11-5-0) 22pts 1st in the Central 3.47 Goals For Per Game (5th in the NHL) 3.18 Goals Against Per Game (…)
Congratulations to Nathan H for winning our UFC Vegas 43 Pick ‘Em Contest via (…)
It’s not often (or ever) that veteran Rani Yahya finds himself the top earner at a UFC event, but he was tonight at UFC Vegas 43. Before (…)