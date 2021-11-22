Now that the 2021 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We continue our climb up the ladder today with a look at the AAA Syracuse Mets of the Triple-A East League.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Syracuse Mets

2021 Record: 47-69, T-26th in AAA level

Story: The Syracuse Mets were realigned into the Triple-A East league as part of the minor league overhaul following the 2019 season. The cancellation of the 2020 season meant that the Mets didn’t begin their run in the new league until this year. The lack of upper-level prospect depth, combined with the rash of injuries at the big league level that forced the major league club to raid Syracuse for replacements, led to a long year for manager Chad Kreuter, who saw his team finish 47-69, landing 28 games back of the first place Durham Bulls.

Top Promotions:

The Syracuse Mets celebrated two of the big club’s stars with what they dubbed the “Bobblehead Battle of the Century” on September 30. The first 2,000 fans in attendance would be able to choose either a Jacob deGrom bobblehead or one of Pete Alonso with the first player who’s bobblehead was cleared out declared the victor.

Top Prospects:

OF Khalil Lee: Lee, who the Mets acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a three-team trade in February, made his big league debut in 2021 but spent most of the year with AAA Syracuse. In 102 AAA games, Lee batted .274 with 14 home runs, 37 RBI’s and a .951 OPS as things really clicked for him in the second half. Lee, who MLB.com has rated as the Mets’ 8th best prospect, should compete for a spot on the big league roster in spring training.

RHP Adam Oller: Oller, who the Mets claimed off waivers back in 2019, had a strong year across two minor league levels. The Mets promoted Oller to AAA Syracuse in August and he did very well there, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in eight starts while striking out 43 batters in 44 innings pitched. Oller, who the Mets recently added to their 40-man roster, was named the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year and should begin next season in the rotation for Syracuse.

LHP Thomas Szapucki: Szapucki, the Mets’ 5th round pick in 2015, made his big league debut this season but also put up solid numbers for Syracuse. In 10 appearances, including 9 starts, Szapucki pitched to a 4.10 ERA, striking out 41 batters in 41.2 innings pitched. Rated as the Mets’ 19th best prospect according to MLB.com, Szapucki suffered a season-ending elbow injury during the summer but should be ready for spring training in 2022.

Check back next week as our Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review Series concludes with bonus coverage of the Mets’ top prospects in the Arizona Fall League!