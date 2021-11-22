The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke +245 over Sean Soriano
Notable New Champions:
- WBO World Female Junior Welterweight Champion: Kali Reis
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion: Da’Mon Blackshear
- King of Kings World Welterweight Champion: Chico Kwasi
- King of Kings World Lightweight Champion: Mindaugas Narauskas
- Fury Fighting Championship Heavyweight Champion: Austen Lane
Going Forward:
- Unfinished Business: McWilliams Arroyo and Julio Cesar Martinez were putting on quite the tilt until an accidental headbutt caused this. Well, heal up and get back after it, gentlemen.
- Rolling Bones: The return of Jon Jones is nigh. Against Ngannou? Well, no. Against AEW wrestler and Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager for Fury Grappling.
- Free as a Bud: After the Shawn Porter victory, that’ll do it for Terence Crawford’s Top Rank contract. His disappointment that Bob Arum couldn’t make a fight happen with Errol Spence Jr. has him ready to move on, and probably to Premier Boxing Champions, who has Spence in their stable.
- The Curtain Closes on Showtime: That’ll be a career for “Showtime” Shawn Porter. He seems at peace with it and had thought about retiring since 2017, but wanted to hang around for his last big fight, which was Terence Crawford. He went out after leaving it all out on the canvas and can hold his head high walking into the sunset.