MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 22/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 22/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 22/21

By November 22, 2021 5:15 pm

By |

July 26, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) of Czechia celebrates after his TKO victory over Rhys McKee (not pictured) of Northern Ireland in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island . Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 1006.5
2 3 4 Leon Edwards 425
3 4 5 Vicente Luque 364
4 5 16 Muslim Salikhov 344
5 2 2 Colby Covington 340
6 6 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 337
7 8 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5
8 9 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269
9 35 11 Khamzat Chimaev 240
10 16 15 Sean Brady 238
10 10 6 Stephen Thompson 238
12 7 13 Li Jingliang 236
13 11 8 Jorge Masvidal 227
14 14 9 Neil Magny 222
15 15 10 Belal Muhammad 218
16 24 Khaos Williams 186
17 17 7 Michael Chiesa 168
18 18 Randy Brown 157
19 19 Max Griffin 155.5
20 20 Alex Morono 155
21 21 Claudio Silva 154
22 22 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5
23 25 Warlley Alves 143.5
24 26 Michel Prazeres 138.5
25 23 Francisco Trinaldo 134
26 28 12 Geoff Neal 129
27 49 Danny Roberts 122
28 NR Trevin Giles 119.5
29 30 Jake Matthews 117.5
30 31 Matt Brown 117
31 32 Niko Price 115.5
32 34 Michel Pereira 104
33 29 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102
34 27 Miguel Baeza 97
35 36 Carlston Harris 96
36 37 Court McGee 88
37 38 Matthew Semelsberger 87
38 40 Jeremiah Wells 80
39 41 Song Kenan 76.5
40 33 Dwight Grant 74
41 42 Takashi Sato 70
42 44 Tim Means 65
43 45 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
44 46 Dhiego Lima 61
45 47 Mickey Gall 60
46 48 Impa Kasanganay 59
47 50 Mounir Lazzez 54
47 50 Nicolas Dalby 54
49 43 Ramazan Emeev 52
50 52 Philip Rowe 50
51 53 Ramiz Brahimaj 40
51 53 Sasha Palatnikov 40
53 55 Bryan Barberena 37
54 56 David Zawada 32
55 57 Jason Witt 26
56 58 Jared Gooden 18
57 59 Alex Oliveira 17.5
58 60 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
58 60 Gabriel Green 10
58 NR Ian Garry 10
61 62 Sergey Khandozhko 9
62 63 Nate Diaz 8
63 NR Benoit Saint-Denis 0
63 64 Jordan Williams 0
63 64 Martin Sano Jr. 0
63 64 Niklas Stolze 0
63 64 Orion Cosce 0
63 64 Preston Parsons 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

21hr

NHL 21hr ago

Former UND hockey player and current Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort isn’t known for his goal-scoring prowess. Forbort has played (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home