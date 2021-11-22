UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 22/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 1006.5 2 3 4 Leon Edwards 425 3 4 5 Vicente Luque 364 4 5 16 Muslim Salikhov 344 5 2 2 Colby Covington 340 6 6 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 337 7 8 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5 8 9 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269 9 35 11 Khamzat Chimaev 240 10 16 15 Sean Brady 238 10 10 6 Stephen Thompson 238 12 7 13 Li Jingliang 236 13 11 8 Jorge Masvidal 227 14 14 9 Neil Magny 222 15 15 10 Belal Muhammad 218 16 24 Khaos Williams 186 17 17 7 Michael Chiesa 168 18 18 Randy Brown 157 19 19 Max Griffin 155.5 20 20 Alex Morono 155 21 21 Claudio Silva 154 22 22 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5 23 25 Warlley Alves 143.5 24 26 Michel Prazeres 138.5 25 23 Francisco Trinaldo 134 26 28 12 Geoff Neal 129 27 49 Danny Roberts 122 28 NR Trevin Giles 119.5 29 30 Jake Matthews 117.5 30 31 Matt Brown 117 31 32 Niko Price 115.5 32 34 Michel Pereira 104 33 29 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102 34 27 Miguel Baeza 97 35 36 Carlston Harris 96 36 37 Court McGee 88 37 38 Matthew Semelsberger 87 38 40 Jeremiah Wells 80 39 41 Song Kenan 76.5 40 33 Dwight Grant 74 41 42 Takashi Sato 70 42 44 Tim Means 65 43 45 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 44 46 Dhiego Lima 61 45 47 Mickey Gall 60 46 48 Impa Kasanganay 59 47 50 Mounir Lazzez 54 47 50 Nicolas Dalby 54 49 43 Ramazan Emeev 52 50 52 Philip Rowe 50 51 53 Ramiz Brahimaj 40 51 53 Sasha Palatnikov 40 53 55 Bryan Barberena 37 54 56 David Zawada 32 55 57 Jason Witt 26 56 58 Jared Gooden 18 57 59 Alex Oliveira 17.5 58 60 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 58 60 Gabriel Green 10 58 NR Ian Garry 10 61 62 Sergey Khandozhko 9 62 63 Nate Diaz 8 63 NR Benoit Saint-Denis 0 63 64 Jordan Williams 0 63 64 Martin Sano Jr. 0 63 64 Niklas Stolze 0 63 64 Orion Cosce 0 63 64 Preston Parsons 0

