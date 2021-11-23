Combat

Fight of the Day: Fernando Montiel vs. Nonito Donaire

Fight of the Day: Fernando Montiel vs. Nonito Donaire

Combat

Fight of the Day: Fernando Montiel vs. Nonito Donaire

By November 23, 2021 11:26 am

By |

 

Date: February 19, 2011
Card: HBO Boxing After Dark
Championship(s): WBO/WBC Bantamweight Championships (Montiel)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2hr

Combat 2hr ago

    1. Terence Crawford: For the first time in just over a year, Bud returned to the ring and defended his WBO (…)

More Combat
Home