Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Featherweights: Nov 24/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino 673 2 3 5 Leah McCourt 117 3 4 7 Sinead Kavanagh 102.5 4 5 2 Arlene Blencowe 93.5 5 6 3 Cat Zingano 89 6 7 10 Talita Nogueira 50 7 8 4 Leslie Smith 45.5 8 9 6 Janay Harding 30 9 10 11 Jessica Borga 16 10 11 Marina Mokhnatkina 10 11 11 8 Pam Sorenson 9 12 14 Dayana Silva 0 12 14 Roberta Samad 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Flyweight rankings



Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)