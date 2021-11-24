Combat

Fight of the Day: Katsuhiko Nagata vs. Shinya Aoki

Fight of the Day: Katsuhiko Nagata vs. Shinya Aoki

Combat

Fight of the Day: Katsuhiko Nagata vs. Shinya Aoki

By November 24, 2021 10:16 am

By |

 

Date: June 15, 2008
Card: Dream 4
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

1d

Combat 1d ago

    1. Terence Crawford: For the first time in just over a year, Bud returned to the ring and defended his WBO (…)

More Combat
Home