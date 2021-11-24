LFA 118 Fighter Salaries

LFA 118 went down Nov 12th at the Los Angeles-Burbank Marriott Convention Center, and the man so nice they named him twice, Askar Askar, lead the payouts.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Askar Askar: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Javier Garcia: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, 1,500 win bonus)

Rickey Furar: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Sidney Trillo: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Jena Bishop: $1,650 ($825 to show, $825 win bonus)

Taylor Mauldin: $1,300 ($650 to show, $650 win bonus)

Joseph Dorado: $1,300 ($650 to show, $650 win bonus)

Leandro Gomes: $1,250

Ryan Fillingame: $1,200

Jose Avalos: $1,200

Dione Barbosa: $900

Alandria Brown: $650

Nadine Mandiau: $650

Corvan Allen: $650