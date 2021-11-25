Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Francisco Lindor

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Player Review: Francisco Lindor

2021 Stats: 125 Games, 452 At Bats, .230 Batting Average, 104 Hits, 16 Doubles, 3 Triples, 20 Home Runs, 63 RBI’s, 73 Runs Scored, 10 Stolen Bases, .734 OPS, 3.1 WAR

Story: The Mets’ big splash of the offseason came in January when they acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians in a mega deal that saw them part with Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario and two prospects. There was a buzz around spring training as to whether or not Lindor would sign a long-term extension with the Mets and those talks came to fruition in late March when the sides agreed to a 10-year deal worth $341 million, easily the largest contract in team history and the most guaranteed money ever given to a shortstop.

The season didn’t get off to a great start for Lindor, who struggled mightily over the first two months of the year at the plate. Things started to turn around for Lindor as the weather warmed up but he suffered an oblique injury right after the All-Star Break that knocked him out of action until late August. Lindor’s return was met with controversy as he, alongside newly acquired Javier Baez, started giving a thumbs down gesture to Mets’ fans who they felt were too hard on the team.

The aftermath of that incident took some pressure off of Lindor as he finished the season on a tear, hitting .267 with nine home runs and 25 RBI’s in September. Lindor also had his signature Mets’ moment against the New York Yankees on September 12, launching three homers to help the Mets topple their crosstown rivals 7-6. The positive finish helped add some hope to what was a down year for the franchise’s new star.

Grade: C+

The Mets are undoubtedly disappointed in the overall year for Lindor, who struggled to adapt to New York early on. Lindor’s strong finish does offer hope that the Mets will get significant return on their investment in him going forward.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2031 (Will Earn $31 Million in 2022)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Starting Shortstop

The Mets have committed to Lindor as their franchise icon and he will be their leader going forward. Lindor will have pressure to produce next season but hopefully having a year under his belt will help Lindor feel more comfortable in New York.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series looks at relief pitcher Aaron Loup!