Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

By November 25, 2021 12:00 am

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Jose Aldo (blue gloves) reacts after his bout against Marlon Moraes (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jose Aldo*  $450,000  $400,000  $    50,000
2 T.J. Dillashaw*  $400,000  $200,000  $  200,000
3 Frankie Edgar*  $250,000  $250,000  $          –
4 Marlon Moraes*  $240,000  $120,000  $  120,000
5 Aljamain Sterling*  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
5 Cory Sandhagen*  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
5 Petr Yan*  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
8 Dominick Cruz*  $180,000  $  90,000  $    90,000
9 Raphael Assuncao  $158,000  $  79,000  $    79,000
10 Marlon Vera*  $150,000  $  75,000  $    75,000

 

