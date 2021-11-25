Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jose Aldo*
|$450,000
|$400,000
|$ 50,000
|2
|T.J. Dillashaw*
|$400,000
|$200,000
|$ 200,000
|3
|Frankie Edgar*
|$250,000
|$250,000
|$ –
|4
|Marlon Moraes*
|$240,000
|$120,000
|$ 120,000
|5
|Aljamain Sterling*
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|5
|Cory Sandhagen*
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|5
|Petr Yan*
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|8
|Dominick Cruz*
|$180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|9
|Raphael Assuncao
|$158,000
|$ 79,000
|$ 79,000
|10
|Marlon Vera*
|$150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
