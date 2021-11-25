Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|$320,000
|$210,000
|$ 110,000
|2
|Brandon Moreno
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|3
|Alex Perez*
|$100,000
|$100,000
|$ –
|4
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 88,000
|$ 44,000
|$ 44,000
|5
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|5
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|7
|Matheus Nicolau*
|$ 44,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 22,000
|8
|Askar Askarov*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|8
|Brandon Royval*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|8
|David Dvorak*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|8
|Ode’ Osbourne*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|8
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|8
|Tyson Nam*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
