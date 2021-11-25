MMA Manifesto

Top Ten Earning MMA Flyweights

By November 25, 2021 12:00 am

Feb 29, 2020; Norfolk, Virginia, USA; Joseph Benavidez (red gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Deiveson Figueiredo  $320,000  $210,000  $  110,000
2 Brandon Moreno  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
3 Alex Perez*  $100,000  $100,000  $          –
4 Tim Elliott*  $  88,000  $  44,000  $    44,000
5 Alexandre Pantoja*  $  80,000  $  40,000  $    40,000
5 Kai Kara-France*  $  80,000  $  40,000  $    40,000
7 Matheus Nicolau*  $  44,000  $  22,000  $    22,000
8 Askar Askarov*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
8 Brandon Royval*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
8 David Dvorak*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
8 Ode’ Osbourne*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
8 Su Mudaerji*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000
8 Tyson Nam*  $  40,000  $  20,000  $    20,000


MMA Manifesto Salary Data

