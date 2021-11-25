Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Stipe Miocic* $750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 2 Derrick Lewis $700,000 $ 700,000 $ – 3 Francis Ngannou* $500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 4 Ciryl Gane* $350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 5 Andrei Arlovski* $340,000 $ 340,000 $ – 6 Ben Rothwell* $280,000 $ 140,000 $ 140,000 7 Alexander Volkov* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Curtis Blaydes* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Greg Hardy* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Marcin Tybura* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Ovince Saint Preux* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000

Other weight classes:



Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Women’s



(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)\