Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Stipe Miocic*
|$750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|2
|Derrick Lewis
|$700,000
|$ 700,000
|$ –
|3
|Francis Ngannou*
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|4
|Ciryl Gane*
|$350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|5
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$340,000
|$ 340,000
|$ –
|6
|Ben Rothwell*
|$280,000
|$ 140,000
|$ 140,000
|7
|Alexander Volkov*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Curtis Blaydes*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Greg Hardy*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Marcin Tybura*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Women’s
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)\