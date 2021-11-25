Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)
Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$600,000
|$600,000
|$ –
|2
|Glover Teixeira*
|$350,000
|$350,000
|$ –
|3
|Anthony Smith*
|$280,000
|$140,000
|$ 140,000
|4
|Vadim Nemkov (Bellator)
|$250,000
|$175,000
|$ 75,000
|5
|Corey Anderson (Bellator)
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|5
|Paulo Costa*
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|7
|Vollkan Oezdemir*
|$190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|8
|Nikita Krylov*
|$180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|9
|Thiago Santos*
|$160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|10
|Dominick Reyes*
|$150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|10
|Eryk Anders
|$150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|10
|Julius Anglickas (Bellator)
|$150,000
|$150,000
|$ –
|10
|Lyoto Machida (Bellator)
|$150,000
|$150,000
|$ –
|10
|Ryan Bader (Bellator)
|$150,000
|$150,000
|$ –
