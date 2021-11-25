Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)
Top Ten Earning Welterweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Kamaru Usman*
|$600,000
|$600,000
|$ –
|2
|Colby Covington*
|$500,000
|$500,000
|$ –
|2
|Jorge Masvidal*
|$500,000
|$500,000
|$ –
|4
|Donald Cerrone*
|$400,000
|$200,000
|$ 200,000
|5
|Stephen Thompson*
|$280,000
|$140,000
|$ 140,000
|6
|Nate Diaz
|$250,000
|$250,000
|$ –
|7
|Kevin Lee*
|$220,000
|$110,000
|$ 110,000
|7
|Leon Edwards
|$220,000
|$110,000
|$ 110,000
|9
|Gilbert Burns*
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|10
|Vicente Luque*
|$192,000
|$ 96,000
|$ 96,000
