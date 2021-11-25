Top Ten Earning Welterweights in mixed martial arts Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights | The Sports Daily
Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock puts the BMF belt on Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate)

 

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Kamaru Usman*  $600,000  $600,000  $          –
2 Colby Covington*  $500,000  $500,000  $          –
2 Jorge Masvidal*  $500,000  $500,000  $          –
4 Donald Cerrone*  $400,000  $200,000  $  200,000
5 Stephen Thompson*  $280,000  $140,000  $  140,000
6 Nate Diaz  $250,000  $250,000  $          –
7 Kevin Lee*  $220,000  $110,000  $  110,000
7 Leon Edwards  $220,000  $110,000  $  110,000
9 Gilbert Burns*  $200,000  $100,000  $  100,000
10 Vicente Luque*  $192,000  $  96,000  $    96,000

