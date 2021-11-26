Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Aaron Loup

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Aaron Loup.

Player Review: Aaron Loup

2021 Stats: 65 Appearances, 2 Starts, 56.2 Innings Pitched, 6-2 Won-Loss Record, 0.95 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 17 Holds, 4 Blown Saves, 57:16 K:BB Ratio, 2.8 WAR

Story: The Mets were seeking a lefty for their bullpen last winter when they signed Aaron Loup to a one-year, $3 million deal. Loup ended being a tremendous bargain for the Mets, who saw him have a career year, working to a 0.95 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .192 batting average against him. The Mets asked Loup to work in various roles, including as an opener on two occasions, and he delivered in pretty much every spot. Loup also became noteworthy for his habit of bringing Busch Lights to his post-game Zoom press conferences, making him an everyman hero to the Mets’ fan base.

Grade: A+

Loup was the best free-agent signing that the Mets made over the winter. There is no question that he was the most valuable reliever the Mets employed throughout the 2022 Campaign.

Contract Status: Signed 2-Year, $17.5 Million Deal with Los Angeles Angels

Odds of Returning: 0%

2022 Role: None

Loup was in high demand after his breakout year and parlayed it into a two-year, $17.5 million deal that is richer than the contract the Mets gave Trevor May last winter. It is unclear if the Mets were willing to match the Angels’ offer after a tremendous year from Loup but they will now have to find another lefty specialist to take his place.

