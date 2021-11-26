MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 26/21

By November 26, 2021 3:31 pm

Feb 18, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Carlos Diego Ferreira (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Jared Gordon (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595
2 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507
3 2 3 Justin Gaethje 454
4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 435
5 5 5 Islam Makhachev 418
6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 272.5
7 7 Grant Dawson 242
8 8 8 Tony Ferguson 194.5
9 13 Alexander Hernandez 179
10 14 12 Diego Ferreira 159.5
11 10 9 Dan Hooker 159
12 15 Jalin Turner 156
13 16 14 Arman Tsarukyan 145
14 17 Drew Dober 144.5
15 18 15 Rafael Fiziev 138
16 19 Scott Holtzman 137.5
17 20 Vinc Pichel 135
18 21 Jamie Mullarkey 134
19 23 Jim Miller 129
19 33 16 Joel Alvarez 129
21 22 Rick Glenn 128.5
22 11 Al Iaquinta 120
22 11 10 Conor McGregor 120
24 25 13 Brad Riddell 116
25 40 Bobby Green 107.5
26 26 Chris Gruetzemacher 106
27 24 6 Michael Chandler 104
28 28 Mateusz Gamrot 100
29 29 Jared Gordon 96.5
30 30 Renato Moicano 96
31 31 Joe Solecki 92
32 32 Leonardo Santos 89
33 34 Damir Hadzovic 86
34 35 Ignacio Bahamondes 80
35 37 Devonte Smith 64
36 38 Claudio Puelles 61
37 39 John Makdessi 60
38 41 Nasrat Haqparast 55.5
39 42 Don Madge 55
39 42 Mark O. Madsen 55
41 36 Thiago Moises 53
42 44 Joaquim Silva 52
43 66 Rafael Alves 50
43 45 Zhu Rong 50
45 46 Jordan Leavitt 45
46 NR Jeremy Stephens 42.5
47 49 Clay Guida 40
47 66 Jai Herbert 40
47 49 Terrance McKinney 40
50 48 Marc Diakiese 38
51 52 Matt Frevola 37
52 53 Austin Hubbard 36.5
53 54 Damir Ismagulov 32
54 55 Christos Giagos 29.5
55 56 Mike Davis 28
56 57 Paddy Pimblett 20
56 57 Steve Garcia 20
58 59 Fares Ziam 19
59 60 Matt Sayles 18
59 60 Uros Medic 18
61 62 Luigi Vendramini 16
62 63 Michael Johnson 14
63 64 Guram Kutateladze 10
63 66 Mason Jones 10
63 66 Rafa Garcia 10
63 64 Rodrigo Vargas 10
67 66 Alexander Munoz 0
67 66 Brandon Jenkins 0
67 66 Charlie Ontiveros 0
67 66 Dakota Bush 0
67 NR David Onama 0
67 NR Erick Gonzalez 0
67 66 Mike Breeden 0
67 NR Natan Levy 0



Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

