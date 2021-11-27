So We're Not Even Waiting For Cyber Monday, Huh ...

Mets

Mets

November 27, 2021

526 plate appearances in 2021: .310 AVG, .383 OBP, .458 SLG, 47 stolen bases. The Mets have a center fielder and a leadoff hitter for the low low price of $78 million over four years of service. Mount Stevie has unleashed his money, and the crack cocaine in Billy Eppler’s turkey. And not for nothing, Eppler was scouting pitching all week and somehow came away with three hitters on Black Friday, including the top center fielder on the market. I’m intrigued at what Billy will come up with by the end of the weekend. Perhaps one Max Scherzer has taken note of all these signings.

Who needs a manager, anyway.

