Fight of the Day: Cleveland Williams vs. Muhammad Ali

Date: November 14, 1966
Card:
Championship(s): WBC Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Astrodome
Location: Houston, Texas
The Green Bay Packers got two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown from Aaron Rodgers and a big pick six by Rasul Douglas to (…)
This game was choppy with weirdness, can’t think of any other way to describe it… Lamar Jackson provided one brilliant highlight during (…)
Oh man, talk about laying an egg on offense! The Eagles regressed to the mean in spectacular fashion. It was sad, it was maddening if you (…)
So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you (…)
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Dec 4, 2021 UFC Apex Enterprise, Nevada UFC Fight Night: (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of (…)
If you asked anyone within the Washington Wizards organization in the offseason if they would take a 13-7 record through the first 20 games (…)
Its not how you start, but how you finish. The Wild have shown they can finish, even when they decide to be a team that scores first (…)
Minnesota Wild (13-6-1) 27pts 1st in the Central 3.60 Goals For Per Game (4th in the NHL) 3.05 Goals Against Per Game (…)
As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” (…)