The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: George Kambosos Jr. +800 over Teofimo Lopez
Notable New Champions:
- WBA Intercontinental Junior Flyweight Champion: Hector Gabriel Flores
- IBO World Cruiserweight Champion: Jack Massey
- WBO Global Super Middleweight Champion: Mark Jeffers
- IBF Intercontinental Middleweight Champion: Vincenzo Gualtieri
- WBC World Junior Featherweight Champion: Stephen Fulton
- WBO NABO Junior Featherweight Champion: Ra’eese Aleem
- IBF World Junior Lightweight Champion: Kenichi Ogawa
- WBA Super/IBF/WBO World Lightweight Champion: George Kambosos Jr.
Going Forward:
- Run It Back!: More times than not these days, marquee boxing fights tend to deliver when they’re on the big stage, and Stephen Fulton vs. Brandon Figueroa was just that. Fulton emerged by a razor-thin majority decision to claim Fig’s WBC title at 122lbs in an absolute classic and Fight of the Year contender. I’m usually no fan of immediate rematches, but I’m also a fan of entertainment, and I was intensely entertained watching these two junior featherweights.
- Step Into the Triangle: Well, consider us Triaded. Triller’s newest venture made its debut today featuring MMA vs. Boxing in “Triad Combat“. In the absurd main event of an already absurd card featured Kubrat Pulev, a man who fought Anthony Joshua less than a year ago, taking on former UFC Heavyweight champion Frank Mir, he of a *checks notes* 0-1 professional boxing record. It ended about how you thought it would.
- “I ain’t no sore loser. I take my losses”: Hey, wins and losses happen in the fight game, and Teofimo Lopez‘s stunning defeat to George Kambosos Jr. might not even be the biggest upset of the year, but what matters is how you let it define you, and BOY, did Lopez not present a great look on Saturday. Saying such gems as he won “10-2” and “everybody knows he won” to a chorus of boos isn’t helping his profile. He clearly lost the fight, and if it’s his father, who’s also his trainer, pumping him with that nonsense, it might be time for some soul-searching and mirror-looking to make some wholesale changes. Scott Christ poured some cold water on the situation, in giving a young fighter who suffered a shocking loss some air before we pile on, so time will tell how Teofimo handles this going forward.