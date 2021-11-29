UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Nov 29/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 865.5 2 2 2 Max Holloway 369.5 3 NR 8 Josh Emmett 362 4 3 5 Chan Sung Jung 293 5 4 3 Brian Ortega 281 6 5 9 Giga Chikadze 258.5 7 6 Ryan Hall 216 8 7 7 Arnold Allen 200 9 8 Ilia Topuria 196 10 9 14 Movsar Evloev 194 11 10 11 Edson Barboza 188 12 15 Lerone Murphy 182 13 11 10 Dan Ige 165.5 14 12 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155 15 14 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 16 17 15 Shane Burgos 146.5 17 16 Jonathan Pearce 134 18 13 4 Yair Rodriguez 129 19 36 Zubaira Tukhugov 128 20 18 Gavin Tucker 114.5 21 NR 12 Bryce Mitchell 114 22 20 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5 23 21 Darren Elkins 108 24 23 Nate Landwehr 104 25 24 Julian Erosa 102 26 37 16 Alex Caceres 98 27 21 Billy Quarantillo 88.5 28 25 Andre Fili 86.5 29 27 Damon Jackson 82 30 28 Charles Jourdain 75 31 29 Daniel Pineda 72 31 35 Pat Sabatini 72 33 30 Gabriel Benitez 70 34 32 Cub Swanson 68.5 35 33 Mike Grundy 64 36 25 Ricardo Ramos 61 37 NR Chas Skelly 58 38 37 Melsik Baghdasaryan 55 38 33 Seung Woo Choi 55 40 37 Lando Vannata 50 41 40 Darrick Minner 49 42 41 L’udovit Klein 48 43 31 Makwan Amirkhani 44 44 50 Sean Woodson 43 45 42 Steven Peterson 42 46 43 Mike Trizano 41 47 44 Kevin Aguilar 37 48 45 Charles Rosa 34 49 46 Omar Morales 33 49 46 Shane Young 33 51 48 Kamuela Kirk 30 52 NR Andre Ewell 29.5 53 49 Austin Lingo 29 54 51 Chase Hooper 23 55 52 Tristan Connelly 18 56 53 Youssef Zalal 11.5 57 54 Joshua Culibao 10 57 61 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 10 57 54 T.J. Brown 10 60 57 Bill Algeo 9 60 57 Danny Chavez 9 60 57 Jamall Emmers 9 60 57 Luis Saldana 9 60 54 Tucker Lutz 9 65 NR Bruno Souza 0 65 61 Collin Anglin 0 65 61 Kevin Croom 0 65 NR Mark Striegl 0 65 61 Martin Day 0 65 61 Sean Soriano 0 65 61 T.J. Laramie 0





