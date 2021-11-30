Fighters of the Week

1. George Kambosos Jr.: Shocked absolutely everyone except for himself, did what he’s been saying he was going to do and absolutely outclassed Teofimo Lopez to win three lightweight championships. Devin Haney, owner of the fourth, fights next weekend, and Kambosos says he’s going to be there, so hopefully The Winter of Unification continues!

2. Stephen Fulton: Is now the WBC and WBO champion at 122lbs, and has a claim to be the king of the hill at it. He and Brandon Figueroa put on an absolute classic in their title vs. title clash with Fulton squeaking out a majority decision.

3. Kenichi Ogawa: From fill-in to world champion, as Ogawa put Azinga Fuzile on his wallet three times en route to claiming the vacant IBF Junior Lightweight championship that Joseph Diaz lost on the scale.

4. Erika Cruz Hernandez: In Puerto Vallarta on Friday, Hernandez escaped by split-decision over Melissa Esquivel to retain her WBA featherweight title.

t5. Micaela Milagros Lujan: Tied here because they’re all IBF world champions, and they all defended their titles in Argentina on Friday by unanimous decision.

t5. Leonela Paola Yudica: See above.

t5. Maria Cecilia Roman: See above above.

8. Jack Massey: The new IBO World champion at Cruiserweight after making short work of Bilal Laggoune in the main event in Bolton. Cruiserweight desperately needs fresh blooed and Massey is a hell of a fighter.

9. Nathaniel Collins: Retained his Commonwealth featherweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Thembani Mbangatha.

10. Ra’eese Aleem: In the co-main of Showtime’s Figueroa-Fulton title vs. title card, Aleem won the NABO title at 122lbs and could be Fulton’s next challenger for his WBO strap.

11. Jarred Brooks: After an arm-triangle choke, Brooks claimed a victory over Lito Adiwang in the main event of ONE: NextGen III.

12. Ashley Williams: Defeated Paulo Miyao by split-decision in the main event of Polaris Pro 18.

13. Pavel Silyagin: Retained his secondary WBC title at 168lbs following a UD win over former world title challenger Isaac Chilemba in Moscow.

14. Muhammad Waseem: Claimed the vacant WBC Silver Flyweight title after twelve rounds with Rober Barrera in Dubai.

15. Hector Gabriel Flores: Upset Jay Harris Friday on ESPN+, knocking him out in the sixth round and claiming the vacant secondary WBA title at junior flyweight.