Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it's time to take a deeper dive into the Mets' players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Seth Lugo.

Player Review: Seth Lugo

2021 Stats: 46 Appearances, 46.1 Innings Pitched, 4-3 Won-Loss Record, 3.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 1 Save, 4 Blown Saves, 14 Holds, 55:19 K:BB Ratio, 0.7 WAR

Story: After getting shifted back into the starting rotation at the end of 2020, Seth Lugo was set to return to the bullpen in 2021. Lugo’s season was delayed after he underwent elbow surgery in spring training, knocking him out of action until May 31. The good news for the Mets was that Lugo returned pretty much on schedule, but the problem was that Lugo simply wasn’t consistent throughout the year. Lugo alternated good and bad months during the season and worked primarily one inning stints with the team being careful following his injury, limiting the effectiveness of what Lugo could be as a multi-inning relief weapon.

Grade: B-

Lugo’s overall numbers were fine but his consistency left plenty to be desired.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (3rd and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Setup Man

Lugo is entering his walk year and will be back to help get key outs in the back of the Mets’ bullpen. The hope here is that a more normal year will help Lugo recapture the dominant form he had displayed prior to 2021.

