Fight of the Day: Fabio Gurgel vs. Saulo Ribeiro

Date: January 1, 1998
Card: 1998 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Championship(s): Heavyweight Black Belt Gold Medal
Venue: Tijuca Tenis Clube
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Date: January 1, 1998
Card: 1998 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Championship(s): Heavyweight Black Belt Gold Medal
Venue: Tijuca Tenis Clube
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
Minnesota Wild (15-6-1) 31pts 1st in the Central 3.68 Goals For Per Game (4th in the NHL) 2.95 Goals Against Per Game (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
The Oilers have 4 wins in their last 5 games and sit at 15-5-0 on the season. It’s been a good first quarter of the regular season despite (…)
Date: September 18, 2017 Card: K-1 2017 World GP Welterweight Championship (…)
The Green Bay Packers head into their bye week with a 9-3 record and a commanding hold on first place in the NFC North. After 12 grueling (…)
Back to the scene of the crime for the defeathered Eagles (5-7)… the schedule-making gods send them again by bus to the bloody Meadowlands (…)
The Prelim Breakout Star is a once-per-event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the (…)
A natural evaluation point, the quarter-way mark of the season, has coincided with a variety of injury updates as the Oilers get set for (…)