Fight of the Day: Fabio Gurgel vs. Saulo Ribeiro

December 2, 2021

Date: January 1, 1998
Card: 1998 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Championship(s): Heavyweight Black Belt Gold Medal
Venue: Tijuca Tenis Clube
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

 

