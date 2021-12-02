Montrezl Harrell, Davis Bertans, and Wes Unseld Jr. after Wizards win vs. Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards got back to their winning ways on their home court with a fourth-quarter comeback in a 115-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Montrezl Harrell, Davis Bertans, and head coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke to the media afterward. Here’s the best of what they had to say.

Montrezl Harrell on how his energy on the court inspires the fans:

“Basically throughout the flow of the game it’s the way that I play. I love playing with the energy, all the tenacity and everything that comes along with the game and our fans are a part of our organization as well as our culture. They’re cheering us on night in and night out in this building no matter if we’re up, down, we need them just as well as the players sitting on our bench. It’s big, man. I really try to show fans and basically everybody throughout the whole organization that this is all one big family.”

Davis Bertans on how his ankle is feeling after coming off an injury:

“Hopefully, we’ll see. As I said that’s the same thing with not just shooting, it’s just keeping up the routine, keeping up the treatments and all that stuff and the ankles gonna get better day by day and it wasn’t easy to jump back in on the road trip right away but overall it feels good. The first couple games might have been just jumping back on a moving train but yeah, feels good now.”

Wes Unseld Jr. on the difference of the defense in the fourth quarter, compared to the rest of the game: