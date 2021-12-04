Jandric Suspended One-Game by the NCHC

Tonight, University of North Dakota defenseman Chris Jandric will be watching the game from the stands. The graduate defenseman has been suspended by the NCHC.

At the 14:57 mark of the second period, Jandric was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for spearing Easton Brodzinski in the sensitive region immediately after scoring the Huskies fourth goal. The on-ice officials reviewed the play and assessed Jandric a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct.

Brodzinski wasn’t injured on the play, and he would go on to score a hat trick and lead the Huskies to a 8-1 victory.

After the game, head coach Brad Berry wasn’t very happy with another Fighting Hawks player taking a five-minute major penalty.

“If we want to be a good team, we got to make a decision what we want to be, and it can’t be team that takes five-minute majors every game,” Berry said.

Here’s the official release from the NCHC.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota graduate student defenseman Chris Jandric, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy, the NCHC announced on Saturday, Dec. 4. The suspension stems from a stick infraction during the Fighting Hawks game against St. Cloud State on Friday night at SCSU’s Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

During Friday night’s game, Jandric was assessed a major penalty for spearing and given a game misconduct penalty at 14:57 of the second period.

Jandric will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s series finale tonight at St. Cloud State. Jandric is eligible to return for UND’s series opener at Colorado College on Friday, Dec. 10.

Here’s the video of the play in question.