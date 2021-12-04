UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Dec 4, 2021

UFC Apex

Enterprise, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,886 – super strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN 10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):

Rob Font (19-4, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo (30-7, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Brad Riddell (10-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (10-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Rafael Fiziev by KO (Spinning Back Kick) – Round 3 (2:20)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimmy Crute (12-2, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (8-1, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

WINNER: Jamahal Hill by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (0:48)

Lightweights:

Clay Guida (36-18, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Leonardo Santos (18-5-1, #32 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Clay Guida by Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (1:21)

Middleweights:

Brendan Allen (17-4, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis (27-8, #25 ranked middleweight)

WINNER: Chris Curtis by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (1:58)

Welterweights:

Alex Morono (20-7, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall (7-3, #45 ranked welterweight)

WINNER: Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Maki Pitolo (13-8, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic (10-2, #58 ranked middleweight)

WINNER: Dusko Todorovic by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:34)

Flyweights:

Manel Kape (16-6, #16 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-5, #20 ranked flyweight)

WINNER: Manel Kape by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:02)

Welterweights:

Bryan Barberena (15-8, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Darian Weeks (5-0)

WINNER: Bryan Barberena by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweights:

Cheyanne Vlismas (6-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mallory Martin (7-4, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER: Cheyanne Vlismas by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweights:

Alonzo Menifield (11-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight (10-2, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

WINNER: William Knight by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweights:

Claudio Puelles (11-2, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher (15-4, #26 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Claudio Puelles by Submission (Kneebar) – Round 3 (3:25)

Bantamweights:

Louis Smolka (17-7, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Vince Morales (10-5, #57 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER: Vince Morales by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (2:02)

Fight Odds (Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sports Book)

Font (-144)/Aldo (+122)

Fiziev (-118)/Riddell (+100)

Crute (-172)/Hill (+144)

Santos (-190)/Guida (+170

Allen (-330)/Curtis (+265)

Morono (-235)/Gall (+194)

Todorovic (-166)/Pitolo (+140)

Kape (-275)/Zhumagulov (+225)

Barberena (-126)/Weeks (+108)

Vlismas (-195)/Martin (+155)

Menifield (-154)/Knight (+130)

Puelles (-125)/Gruetzemacher (+100)

Smolka (-154)/Morales (+130)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)