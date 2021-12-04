UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

By December 4, 2021 8:12 pm

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
Dec 4, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,886 – super strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN  10:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights (five rounds):
Rob Font   (19-4, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Aldo   (30-7, #8 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Brad Riddell   (10-1, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (10-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Rafael Fiziev by KO (Spinning Back Kick) – Round 3 (2:20)

Light Heavyweights:
Jimmy Crute   (12-2, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill   (8-1, 1 NC, #19 ranked light heavyweight)

WINNER: Jamahal Hill by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (0:48)

Lightweights:
Clay Guida   (36-18, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Leonardo Santos   (18-5-1, #32 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Clay Guida by Submission (RNC) – Round 2 (1:21)

Middleweights:
Brendan Allen   (17-4, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Curtis   (27-8, #25 ranked middleweight)

WINNER: Chris Curtis by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (1:58)

Welterweights:
Alex Morono   (20-7, 1 NC, #20 ranked welterweight) vs Mickey Gall   (7-3, #45 ranked welterweight)

WINNER: Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Maki Pitolo   (13-8, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Dusko Todorovic   (10-2, #58 ranked middleweight)

WINNER: Dusko Todorovic by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:34)

Flyweights:
Manel Kape   (16-6, #16 ranked flyweight) vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov   (14-5, #20 ranked flyweight)

WINNER: Manel Kape by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (4:02)

Welterweights:
Bryan Barberena   (15-8, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Darian Weeks   (5-0)

WINNER: Bryan Barberena by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Women’s Strawweights:
Cheyanne Vlismas   (6-2, #20 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mallory Martin   (7-4, #29 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER: Cheyanne Vlismas by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweights:
Alonzo Menifield   (11-2, #16 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight   (10-2, #26 ranked light heavyweight)

WINNER: William Knight by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweights:
Claudio Puelles   (11-2, #36 ranked lightweight) vs Chris Gruetzemacher   (15-4, #26 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Claudio Puelles by Submission (Kneebar) – Round 3 (3:25)

Bantamweights:
Louis Smolka   (17-7, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Vince Morales   (10-5, #57 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER: Vince Morales by KO (Punch) – Round 1 (2:02)

Fight Odds (Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sports Book)

Font (-144)/Aldo (+122)
Fiziev (-118)/Riddell (+100)
Crute (-172)/Hill (+144)
Santos (-190)/Guida (+170
Allen (-330)/Curtis (+265)
Morono (-235)/Gall (+194)
Todorovic (-166)/Pitolo (+140)
Kape (-275)/Zhumagulov (+225)
Barberena (-126)/Weeks (+108)
Vlismas (-195)/Martin (+155)
Menifield (-154)/Knight (+130)
Puelles (-125)/Gruetzemacher (+100)
Smolka (-154)/Morales (+130)

