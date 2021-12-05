Clay Guida Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 64 – Oct 14/06 – W (James) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Evans vs Salmon – Jan 25/07 – L (Thomas) – $5,000

UFC 72 – Jun 16/07 – L (Griffin) – $47,000 ($7,000 to show, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 74 – Aug 27/07 – W (Aurelio) – $14,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus)

TUF 6 Finale – Dec 8/07 – L (Huerta) – $41,000 ($11,000 to show, $30,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Florian vs Lauzon – Apr 2/08 – W (Schiavo) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Diaz vs Neer – Sept 17/08 – W (Danzig) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

UFC 94 – Jan 31/09 – W (Diaz) – $105,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF 9 Finale – Jun 20/09 – L (Sanchez) – $48,000 ($23,000 to show, $25,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 107 – Dec 12/09 – L (Florian) – $23,000*

UFC Live: Vera vs Jones – Mar 21/10 – W (Gugerty) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – W (dos Anjos) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – W (Gomi) – $122,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $60,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

TUF 13 Finale – Jun 4/11 – W (Pettis) – $74,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – L (Henderson) – $105,000 ($40,000 to show, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on FX: Maynard vs Guida – Jun 22/12 – L (Maynard) – $40,000*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – W (Hioki) – $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – L (Mendes) – $44,000

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Nelson – Apr 11/14 – W (Kawajiri) – $138,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – L (Bermudez) – $50,000

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Peralta) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – L (Tavares) – $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – L (Ortega) – $75,000 ($55,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Koch) – $130,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Lauzon) – $134,000 ($57,000 to show, $57,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Oliveira) – $90,000 ($70,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Penn) – $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – L (Miller) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – L (Green) – $93,000 ($73,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6/21 – W (Johnson) – $180,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum – Aug 21/21 – L (Madsen) – $103,000 ($82,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4/21 – W (Santos) – $235,000 ($82,000 to show, $82,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,614,000

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)