Louis Smolka Career Earnings

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event



UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Philippou – Jan 15/14 – W (Ozilic) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Brown vs Silva – May 10/14 – L (Cariaso) – $10,000

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – W (Vaculik) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Seery) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Holohan vs Smolka – Oct 24/15 – W (Holohan) – $36,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker – Jul 13/16 – W (Nguyen) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Lineker vs Dodson – Oct 1/16 – L (Moreno) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – L (Borg) – $42,400 ($32,000 to show, $5,400 from Borg for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – L (Elliott) – $87,000 ($32,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – L (Nicolau) – $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Ngannou 2 – Nov 24/18 – W (Mudaerji) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – L (Schnell) – $56,000 ($46,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (McDonald) – $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns – Mar 30/20 – L (Kenney) – $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs Vettori – Dec 5/20 – W (Quinonez) – $118,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4/21 – L (Morales) – $72,000 ($56,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total UFC Career Earnings: $915,400