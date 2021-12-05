Rob Font Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 175 – Jul 5/14 – W (Roop) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – W (Gomez) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – L (Lineker) – $19,000 ($16,500 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 204 – $16,500 – paid despite fight cancelled*

TUF 24 Finale – Dec 3/16 – W (Schnell) – $35,500 ($16,500 to show, $16,500 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (de Andrade) – $91,500 ($19,500 to show, $19,500 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Munhoz) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – W (Almeida) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – Jul 7/18 – L (Assuncao) – $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 15/18 – W (Pettis) – $97,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Overeem vs Rozenstruik – Dec 7/19 – W (Simon) – $151,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – W (Aldo) – $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt – May 22/21 – W (Garbrandt) – $115,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Font vs Aldo – Dec 4/21 – L (Aldo) – $81,000 ($70,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $993,000