Another year of MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em action is almost in the books, so it’s time to announce what fabulous gifts we will be bestowed upon the best performers of the year.

None of this wouldn’t be possible without our lovely sponsors:

2021 MMA Pick ‘Em Contest Year-End Prizes

Grand Prize – $200 (AUD) Engage Gift Card

Runner-up – $50 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN

Third Place – $25 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN

Draw – every contestant with at least 100 points at year’s end will be entered in a draw for a $25 (US) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN (draw will be weighed so contestants with most points will get more ballots in the draw – example: if 50 people are in the draw, the top point-getter will get 50 ballots, lowest point-getter one ballot).

With two contests left, there are a total of 32 points still out there to be won. Here are all the contestants in the running still for one of our prizes:

1 Ibrahim 224 2 Omar Abdulla 205 3 Nathan H. 202 4 John Rong 201 5 Herman Martinez 194 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 191 7 Michael J. 179 8 Adrian Sunnex 178 9 Andre Tran 177 The MMA Manifesto 177 10 Luke Smith 176 Brandon Kaplan 175 ryanC 174 dan (simpson) 173 Umar Zaheer 173 SternFan74 172 Dave K. 170 Neil H. 167 DJ 166 stewartthames 160 Isaac K 159 Ben Hilder 154 larry chaput 148 danny 147 Cameron Walsh 146 Joshua Adepitan 144 Barry Oh 143 Ash K ♡ 138 daniel 138 Agus Susanto 135 James Weise 132 chris lloyd 122 MiracleMaia 119 Daniel Caughtry 116 Michael V. 112 Marco Pham 105 Dan Meehan 104 Josh Ashton 95 Luke Fortune 91 Gagan Aujla 90 Sam Fowler 86 Stefan Pietropaolo 86 tp 86 Emma Vreeland 85 Luke Galloway 84 Noe Gomez 81 Dylan Simonsen 80 Sam Keary 79 Amit Karale 71 Connor O’Neil 71 Birney Lindsay 70 Aydin Car 69 Steve Risk 68

Thanks again to the 1000s of people who played this year and supported our site and sponsors!