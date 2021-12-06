MMA Manifesto

2021 MMA Pick 'Em Contest Year-End Prizes

December 6, 2021

Another year of MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em action is almost in the books, so it’s time to announce what fabulous gifts we will be bestowed upon the best performers of the year.

None of this wouldn’t be possible without our lovely sponsors:

SGPN the Sports Gambling Podcast Network is the premier destination for all your favorite sports betting picks and podcasts. If you can bet on the sport, SGPN and the Sports Gambling Podcast have got you covered!

BetSGPN is your home for the best online sports betting promotions and offers. They also have signup bonuses for fantasy football and DFS!  Just head over to BetSGPN!

And make sure to download the SGPN App!

Engage is a premium brand offering a wide range of products that are custom designed for those who have an interest in Combat Sports. From fightwear to high-quality fight gear, apparel and activewear, there are options for everyone through the engageind.com online store.

The thorough research and development of every single product is a testament to the Engage promise of quality. To ensure this, Engage products are tested by elite athletes, to ensure the quality and functionality of what they sell worldwide. The Engage Official Fight Team includes UFC athletes Israel Adesanya, Alex Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Megan Anderson, Kai Kara France, and Brad Riddell.

You can sign up for their e-mail mailing list (and get discount codes) right here.

 

Grand Prize – $200 (AUD) Engage Gift Card

Runner-up – $50 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN

Third Place – $25 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN

Draw – every contestant with at least 100 points at year’s end will be entered in a draw for a $25 (US) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN (draw will be weighed so contestants with most points will get more ballots in the draw – example: if 50 people are in the draw, the top point-getter will get 50 ballots, lowest point-getter one ballot).

 

With two contests left, there are a total of 32 points still out there to be won. Here are all the contestants in the running still for one of our prizes:

1 Ibrahim 224
2 Omar Abdulla 205
3 Nathan H. 202
4 John Rong 201
5 Herman Martinez 194
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 191
7 Michael J. 179
8 Adrian Sunnex 178
9 Andre Tran 177
The MMA Manifesto 177
10 Luke Smith 176
Brandon Kaplan 175
ryanC 174
dan (simpson) 173
Umar Zaheer 173
SternFan74 172
Dave K. 170
Neil H. 167
DJ 166
stewartthames 160
Isaac K 159
Ben Hilder 154
larry chaput 148
danny 147
Cameron Walsh 146
Joshua Adepitan 144
Barry Oh 143
Ash K ♡ 138
daniel 138
Agus Susanto 135
James Weise 132
chris lloyd 122
MiracleMaia 119
Daniel Caughtry 116
Michael V. 112
Marco Pham 105
Dan Meehan 104
Josh Ashton 95
Luke Fortune 91
Gagan Aujla 90
Sam Fowler 86
Stefan Pietropaolo 86
tp 86
Emma Vreeland 85
Luke Galloway 84
Noe Gomez 81
Dylan Simonsen 80
Sam Keary 79
Amit Karale 71
Connor O’Neil 71
Birney Lindsay 70
Aydin Car 69
Steve Risk 68

Thanks again to the 1000s of people who played this year and supported our site and sponsors!

 

