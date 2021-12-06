Another year of MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em action is almost in the books, so it’s time to announce what fabulous gifts we will be bestowed upon the best performers of the year.
2021 MMA Pick ‘Em Contest Year-End Prizes
Grand Prize – $200 (AUD) Engage Gift Card
Runner-up – $50 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN
Third Place – $25 (USD) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN
Draw – every contestant with at least 100 points at year’s end will be entered in a draw for a $25 (US) Gift Card to anywhere courtesy of SGPN/BetSGPN (draw will be weighed so contestants with most points will get more ballots in the draw – example: if 50 people are in the draw, the top point-getter will get 50 ballots, lowest point-getter one ballot).
With two contests left, there are a total of 32 points still out there to be won. Here are all the contestants in the running still for one of our prizes:
|1
|Ibrahim
|224
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|205
|3
|Nathan H.
|202
|4
|John Rong
|201
|5
|Herman Martinez
|194
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|191
|7
|Michael J.
|179
|8
|Adrian Sunnex
|178
|9
|Andre Tran
|177
|The MMA Manifesto
|177
|10
|Luke Smith
|176
|Brandon Kaplan
|175
|ryanC
|174
|dan (simpson)
|173
|Umar Zaheer
|173
|SternFan74
|172
|Dave K.
|170
|Neil H.
|167
|DJ
|166
|stewartthames
|160
|Isaac K
|159
|Ben Hilder
|154
|larry chaput
|148
|danny
|147
|Cameron Walsh
|146
|Joshua Adepitan
|144
|Barry Oh
|143
|Ash K ♡
|138
|daniel
|138
|Agus Susanto
|135
|James Weise
|132
|chris lloyd
|122
|MiracleMaia
|119
|Daniel Caughtry
|116
|Michael V.
|112
|Marco Pham
|105
|Dan Meehan
|104
|Josh Ashton
|95
|Luke Fortune
|91
|Gagan Aujla
|90
|Sam Fowler
|86
|Stefan Pietropaolo
|86
|tp
|86
|Emma Vreeland
|85
|Luke Galloway
|84
|Noe Gomez
|81
|Dylan Simonsen
|80
|Sam Keary
|79
|Amit Karale
|71
|Connor O’Neil
|71
|Birney Lindsay
|70
|Aydin Car
|69
|Steve Risk
|68
Thanks again to the 1000s of people who played this year and supported our site and sponsors!