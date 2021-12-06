The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Lucas Browne +530 over Faiga Opelu
Notable New Champions:
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Middleweight Champion: Josh Silveira
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Bantamweight Champion: Richard Palencia
- Lion Fight North American Light Heavyweight Champion: Washington Dos Santos
- WBO Latino Minimumweight Champion: Oscar Collazo
- WBA Oceania Heavyweight Champion: Lucas Browne
- WBO Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion: Anthony Yarde
- Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Champion: Anthony Yarde
Going Forward:
- Run It Back: The highly anticipated bantamweight championship showdown in Bellator between champion Sergio Pettis and challenger Kyoji Horiguchi delivered in spades. Horiguchi had won all three rounds from the champion, but in the championship rounds, Pettis delivered a lightning-quick backfist that put the challenger out cold on the mat. Was it luck? Was it strategic? I want to see them match up again for five rounds.
- Close Call: Well, it turns that Teofimo Lopez just picked the wrong excuse. He wasn’t robbed, there was no conspiracy, but he was incredibly hampered by a lung and internal situation that should have had him in the hospital, and potentially the morgue. Scary situation, and I think with this news, a rematch might be warranted. Credit to ‘Fimo for toughing it out, but next time brother, health first.
- The World is His: The World is (still) His, as Jose “Scarface” Aldo cruised to a third-straight win, stopping Rob Font’s momentum into title contention and keeping his own hopes for one last title reign alive.