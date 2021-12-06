UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Dec 6/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Deiveson Figueiredo 600 2 2 1 Brandon Moreno 470 3 3 3 Askar Askarov 190 4 4 Cody Garbrandt 153 5 5 4 Alexandre Pantoja 145.5 6 6 5 Alex Perez 138.5 7 7 10 Matt Schnell 88 8 8 6 Brandon Royval 85 8 8 16 Tyson Nam 85 10 10 7 Kai Kara-France 76.5 11 11 11 David Dvorak 67 12 12 Bruno Silva 65 13 13 Jeff Molina 59 14 16 Manel Kape 56 15 14 14 Amir Albazi 55 16 15 8 Rogerio Bontorin 54 17 17 13 Su Mudaerji 36 18 18 9 Matheus Nicolau 29 19 19 12 Tim Elliott 22.5 20 20 Malcolm Gordon 20 21 21 15 Tagir Ulanbekov 19 22 24 Ode Osbourne 18 23 26 Cody Durden 10 23 21 Zarrukh Adashev 10 25 24 Francisco Figueiredo 9 25 21 Zhalgas Zhumagulov 9 27 NR Allan Nascimento 0 27 NR CJ Vergara 0 27 26 Daniel Da Silva 0 27 26 JP Buys 0 27 26 Qileng Aori 0 27 26 Victor Rodriguez 0

Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

