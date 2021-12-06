UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Dec 6/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|600
|2
|2
|1
|Brandon Moreno
|470
|3
|3
|3
|Askar Askarov
|190
|4
|4
|Cody Garbrandt
|153
|5
|5
|4
|Alexandre Pantoja
|145.5
|6
|6
|5
|Alex Perez
|138.5
|7
|7
|10
|Matt Schnell
|88
|8
|8
|6
|Brandon Royval
|85
|8
|8
|16
|Tyson Nam
|85
|10
|10
|7
|Kai Kara-France
|76.5
|11
|11
|11
|David Dvorak
|67
|12
|12
|Bruno Silva
|65
|13
|13
|Jeff Molina
|59
|14
|16
|Manel Kape
|56
|15
|14
|14
|Amir Albazi
|55
|16
|15
|8
|Rogerio Bontorin
|54
|17
|17
|13
|Su Mudaerji
|36
|18
|18
|9
|Matheus Nicolau
|29
|19
|19
|12
|Tim Elliott
|22.5
|20
|20
|Malcolm Gordon
|20
|21
|21
|15
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|19
|22
|24
|Ode Osbourne
|18
|23
|26
|Cody Durden
|10
|23
|21
|Zarrukh Adashev
|10
|25
|24
|Francisco Figueiredo
|9
|25
|21
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|9
|27
|NR
|Allan Nascimento
|0
|27
|NR
|CJ Vergara
|0
|27
|26
|Daniel Da Silva
|0
|27
|26
|JP Buys
|0
|27
|26
|Qileng Aori
|0
|27
|26
|Victor Rodriguez
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)