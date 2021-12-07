Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Patrick Mazeika

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Patrick Mazeika.

Player Review: Patrick Mazeika

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 44 Games, 157 At Bats, .280 Batting Average, 44 Hits, 9 Doubles, 7 Home Runs, 33 RBI’s, 22 Runs Scored, .827 OPS

Major Leagues: 37 Games, 79 At Bats, .190 Batting Average, 15 Hits, 3 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 6 RBI’s, 6 Runs Scored, .519 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Story: Patrick Mazeika began the year as the Mets’ third-string catcher and got his first opportunity to contribute to the big league roster in May when the team was short-handed. The Mets got some surprisingly clutch performances from Mazeika early on as he picked up four RBI’s in a 10-day span in May, including a walk-off RBI groundout against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 7. Mazeika contributed sparingly for a bit before getting sent back to AAA Syracuse, where he spent most of the next two months aside from a brief call-up in late June.

The Mets needed Mazeika again in August when James McCann and Tomas Nido suffered injuries, creating a platoon situation for him with Chance Sisco. The everyday at bats were nice for Mazeika, who couldn’t do much with them before getting supplanted when McCann was able to return.

Grade: D

Mazeika had some magic early on but his limitations as a hitter were exposed at the big league level.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Reserve catcher

Most organizations carry at least three catchers on their 40-man roster and Mazeika is the Mets’ third catcher at the moment. Mazeika will have to hold off Sisco and other minor league options, such as Hayden Senger and top prospect Francisco Alvarez, to maintain that position going forward.

