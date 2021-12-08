MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 8/21

Sep 21, 2019; Mexico City, MEX; Sergio Pettis (red gloves) defeats Tyson Nam (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mexico City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: Pound for Pound.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 2 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 936
2 2 2 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweight 801
3 3 4 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 740
4 4 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 673
5 5 1 A.J. McKee Featherweight 651
6 6 5 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 544.5
7 7 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 543.5
8 12 6 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 518
9 24 7 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 433
10 10 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 400
11 33 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 329
12 8 8 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 322
13 16 9 Michael Page Welterweight 315
13 11 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 315
15 92 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 295
16 13 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 290.5
17 14 Jason Jackson Welterweight 285
17 14 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285
19 16 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 269
20 18 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 265.5
21 112 Douglas Lima Welterweight 256
22 99 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 247
23 NR Kyoji Horiguchi Bantamweight 243
24 21 Brent Primus Lightweight 238
25 NR Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweight 235
26 20 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 232
27 22 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 228.5
28 23 Mads Burnell Featherweight 228
29 25 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224
30 26 Jay-Jay Wilson Lightweight 220.5
31 27 John Salter Middleweight 216.5
32 28 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 212
33 30 Lorenz Larkin Middleweight 204
34 NR Anatoly Tokov Middleweight 197
35 32 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 192.5
36 29 Aaron Pico Featherweight 186.5
37 35 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 186
38 36 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 182
39 38 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 175
40 39 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5
40 45 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 173.5
42 40 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 169
43 43 10 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 161.5
44 44 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 160
45 57 Aiden Lee Featherweight 155
46 46 5W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 152.5
47 37 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 152
48 41 Peter Queally Lightweight 151
49 49 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149
50 63 Cody Law Featherweight 148
51 160 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 145
52 80 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 142
53 50 Ben Parrish Light Heavyweight 140
54 51 4W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 136.5
55 87 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 136
56 78 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 135.5
57 54 Logan Storley Welterweight 134.5
58 55 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134
59 33 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 133
59 41 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 133
61 47 James Gallagher Bantamweight 129
62 60 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 127.5
63 61 Daniel Carey Featherweight 125
63 61 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 125
65 63 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124
66 66 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 122
67 69 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121
68 120 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 118.5
69 72 Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 118
70 57 Dan Moret Lightweight 117
70 55 9W Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 117
70 181 Said Sowma Heavyweight 117
73 121 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 111
74 82 Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 110
74 70 Islam Mamedov Lightweight 110
74 70 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110
77 52 Billy Goff Welterweight 109
78 126 Danni Neilan (strwwgt) Women’s Flyweight 108
78 75 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108
80 76 Paul Daley Welterweight 106
81 132 Josh Hill Bantamweight 105
82 78 Charlie Campbell Lightweight 104
83 68 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 102.5
84 81 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101
85 52 Benson Henderson Lightweight 100
85 224 Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 100
85 82 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100
88 121 Lewis Long Welterweight 98
88 85 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweight 98
90 126 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 97
90 86 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 97
92 88 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5
93 152 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 95
93 152 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 95
93 89 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95
96 92 Tony Johnson Middleweight 94
97 82 6W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 93.5
98 96 Brett Johns Bantamweight 90.5
99 97 7W Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 89
99 97 Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 89
101 101 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 85.5
102 63 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 85
103 92 Nicolo Solli Welterweight 83
104 102 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 81
105 105 Saad Awad Lightweight 80
106 111 Keoni Diggs Featherweight 76
107 224 Derek Anderson Welterweight 75
107 108 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 75
109 114 John Douma Bantamweight 74
110 115 Jordan Newman Middleweight 73
110 115 Joshua Jones Lightweight 73
112 105 Justin Gonzales Featherweight 72
113 138 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 70
114 119 Alfie Davis Lightweight 69.5
115 121 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweight 68
115 NR Kirill Sidelnikov Heavyweight 68
115 NR Sullivan Cauley Light Heavyweight 68
115 121 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 68
119 128 8W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 66
120 102 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 65.5
121 133 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 64
121 117 Killys Mota Lightweight 64
121 129 Nick Newell Lightweight 64
124 131 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 62.5
125 110 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 62
126 94 Henry Corrales Featherweight 61
126 130 John Macapa Featherweight 61
128 133 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 60
128 133 Danny Sabatello Bantamweight 60
128 133 Hannah Guy Women’s Flyweight 60
131 202 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 59
131 26 Ilias Bulaid Featherweight 59
131 144 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 59
134 138 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 58
134 138 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 58
136 141 Chris Gonzalez Lightweight 57.5
137 142 Marcus Surin Lightweight 56
138 146 Johnny Soto Featherweight 54
138 146 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54
138 146 Saul Rogers Lightweight 54
138 146 Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54
142 151 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 53
143 118 Brian Moore Bantamweight 52.5
144 224 Irina Alekseeva Women’s Flyweight 50
144 152 Jeff Neilson Middleweight 50
144 152 Mike Ekundayo Bantamweight 50
144 152 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 50
144 NR Tommy Espinosa Bantamweight 50
144 102 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweight 50
150 159 Abraham Vaesau Welterweight 48
150 NR Taylor Turner Women’s Flyweight 48
150 99 Yoel Romero Light Heavyweight 48
153 161 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 45.5
154 163 Everett Cummings Heavyweight 45
154 163 Jack May Heavyweight 45
154 152 Nathan Jones Welterweight 45
157 166 Johnny Cisneros Welterweight 43
157 180 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 43
157 166 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 43
160 168 Anthony Adams Middleweight 40
160 168 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40
160 224 Nikita Mikhailov Bantamweight 40
160 168 Uros Jurisic Welterweight 40
160 163 Yannick Bahati Light Heavyweight 40
165 173 Myles Jury Lightweight 36.5
166 NR Arunas Andriuskevicus Light Heavyweight 36
166 174 Keith Lee Bantamweight 36
166 NR Vitaly Minakov Heavyweight 36
169 175 Manny Muro Lightweight 35
169 175 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35
169 NR Spike Carlyle Lightweight 35
172 177 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 34
173 198 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 31.5
174 181 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 30
175 NR Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweight 28.5
176 183 Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 28
176 186 Tim Wilde Lightweight 28
178 184 Kiefer Crosbie Lightweight 27.5
179 224 Davy Gallon Lightweight 20
179 224 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweight 20
179 186 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 20
179 186 Khasan Magomedsharipov Featherweight 20
179 186 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 20
179 178 Nathan Rose Featherweight 20
185 202 Fabacary Diatta Featherweight 19
185 202 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 19
185 202 Mike Hamel Lightweight 19
185 191 Soren Bak Lightweight 19
189 192 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 18
189 192 Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18
189 192 Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18
189 186 Yves Landu Lightweight 18
193 185 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 17
194 192 Jessica Borga Women’s Featherweight 16
194 199 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 16
196 192 John de Jesus Featherweight 14
196 192 Kane Mousah Lightweight 14
198 202 Alan Omer Lightweight 10
198 202 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10
198 202 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 10
198 172 Erik Perez Bantamweight 10
198 202 Gadzhi Rabadanov Featherweight 10
198 NR Javier Torres Welterweight 10
198 202 Jeffrey Glossner Bantamweight 10
198 224 Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 10
198 224 Levan Chokheli Welterweight 10
198 202 Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Featherweight 10
198 224 Nick Browne Lightweight 10
198 202 Rob Whiteford Featherweight 10
198 202 Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 10
211 NR Bobby King Lightweight 9
211 224 Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 9
211 218 Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9
211 202 Pam Sorenson Women’s Featherweight 9
215 220 Ilara Joanne Women’s Flyweight 8
216 222 Albert Morales Bantamweight 6
217 224 Bobby Lee Lightweight 0
217 224 Branko Busick Middleweight 0
217 224 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0
217 224 Cee Jay Hamilton Bantamweight 0
217 NR Collin Huckbody Middleweight 0
217 223 Dante Schiro Welterweight 0
217 224 Darina Mazdyuk Women’s Flyweight 0
217 224 Dayana Silva Women’s Featherweight 0
217 224 Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0
217 224 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0
217 202 Gregory Milliard Welterweight 0
217 224 Herman Terrado Welterweight 0
217 224 Isaiah Hokit Lightweight 0
217 NR Jared Scoggins Bantamweight 0
217 224 Jon Adams (flyweight) Bantamweight 0
217 224 Jonathan Quiroz Featherweight 0
217 224 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0
217 NR Luca Poclit Welterweight 0
217 224 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0
217 224 Nate Andrews Lightweight 0
217 31 Patrik Pietila Lightweight 0
217 224 Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0
217 NR Petra Castkova Women’s Flyweight 0
217 NR Rakim Cleveland Heavyweight 0
217 224 Randi Field Women’s Flyweight 0
217 NR Raymond Pina Lightweight 0
217 224 Roberta Samad Women’s Featherweight 0
217 224 Sebastian Ruiz Bantamweight 0
217 NR Sharaf Davlatmurodov Middleweight 0
217 224 Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0
217 224 Simon Biyong Light Heavyweight 0
217 224 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0
217 224 Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0
217 146 Tyler King Heavyweight 0
217 224 Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0
217 224 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0
217 224 Will Smith Bantamweight 0

