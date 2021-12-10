Fight of the Day: Canelo Alvarez vs. James Kirkland

Date: May 9, 2015
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Minute Maid Park
Location: Houston, Texas
Date: May 9, 2015
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Minute Maid Park
Location: Houston, Texas
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
Name: Raulian Paiva Opponent: Sean O’Malley Odds: +260 (bet $100 to win (…)
On a 3 game losing streak, the Oilers are in the midst of their lowest point in what has been a successful start to the season. The task at (…)
Date: October 14, 2012 Card: Metamoris I Championship(s): Venue: (…)
As always, programming is listed in EST Live fights are in BOLD. Premiere programming is in ITALICS. (…)
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
Minnesota Wild (18-6-1) 37pts 1st in the Central 3.72 Goals For Per Game (3rd in the NHL) 2.84 Goals Against Per Game (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)