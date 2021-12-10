Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Tylor Megill

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Tylor Megill.

Player Review: Tylor Megill

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 8 Starts, 40.1 Innings Pitched, 2-1 Won-Loss Record, 3.35 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 59:12 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 18 Starts, 89.2 Innings Pitched, 4-6 Won-Loss Record, 4.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 99:27 K:BB Ratio, 0.6 WAR

Story: Tylor Megill began 2021 as a fringe prospect in the Mets’ organization who wasn’t expected to have an impact on the big club in 2021. The Mets assigned Megill to AA Binghamton to start the season and he pitched well there, earning a promotion to AAA Syracuse in June. Injuries at the big league level created an opportunity for Megill, who was promoted to the Mets on June 23 to fill a slot in the big league rotation.

Megill took his opportunity and ran with it, pitching to a 2.04 ERA over his first seven starts. The Mets were thrilled with Megill’s progress but were surely hoping the assignment would be temporary since Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard were working their way back from injuries. Those returns didn’t happen, forcing the Mets to keep Megill in their rotation for the rest of the regular season. Megill predictably hit a wall as he pitched a combined 130 innings this season, a significant jump from the 71.2 innings that Megill logged in 2019, the last full minor league season.

Grade: B-

Megill was a pleasant surprise for the Mets, who needed stability in their rotation and got it from their eighth-round pick in the 2018 draft. This grade would be higher if Megill didn’t hit the rookie wall in August and September, leading to an ERA spike of nearly two and a half runs.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Fifth Starter/Depth Starter

The Mets will happily bring Megill back to contribute to their rotation in 2022. Megill is more valuable to the Mets as a depth starter since he has minor league options remaining, allowing him to begin the season with AAA Syracuse if the Mets add a proven big league starter to their rotation after the lockout. This would allow Megill, along with David Peterson, to be the first line of call-ups if the Mets have to place one of their regular five on the injured list, solving a big issue that the Mets ran into in 2021.

