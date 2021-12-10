UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Dec 10/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 723 2 2 3 Irene Aldana 201.5 3 3 5 Aspen Ladd 112.5 4 4 7 Yana Kunitskaya 98.5 5 7 6 Ketlen Vieira 90 6 5 4 Julianna Pena 86 7 6 Josiane Nunes 80 8 8 16 Norma Dumont 77 9 9 Jessica-Rose Clark 73.5 10 11 11 Macy Chiasson 49.5 11 12 Bea Malecki 49 12 13 Wu Yanan 48 13 15 Alexis Davis 46.5 14 16 13 Karol Rosa 41 15 14 9 Raquel Pennington 39 16 10 10 Sara McMann 38 17 17 14 Pannie Kianzad 36 18 19 15 Julia Avila 23 19 20 Stephanie Egger 20 20 20 8 Miesha Tate 18 21 22 Vanessa Melo 10 22 22 Leah Letson 9 23 24 Joselyne Edwards 8 24 26 Julija Stoliarenko 0 24 26 Shanna Young 0 24 26 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)