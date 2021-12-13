MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 13/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 13/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Dec 13/21

By December 13, 2021 11:03 am

By |

andrea lee

May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Andrea Lee reacts following her submission victory against Antonina Shevchenko during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance-based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 800.5
2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 305
3 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 182
4 9 13 Andrea Lee 172.5
5 5 10 Taila Santos 143
6 4 14 Maycee Barber 114.5
7 6 15 Manon Fiorot 105
8 7 4 Lauren Murphy 104.5
9 8 16 Casey O’Neill 92
10 11 5 Jennifer Maia 85
11 12 Sijara Eubanks 77.5
12 13 Montana De La Rosa 77
13 14 Mariya Agapova 76
14 15 Sabina Mazo 72
15 16 8 Viviane Araujo 70
16 16 11 Alexa Grasso 68
16 10 Miranda Maverick 68
18 18 Gillian Robertson 60
19 21 Mayra Bueno Silva 49
19 21 12 Roxanne Modafferi 49
21 23 Kay Hansen 45
22 25 9 Jessica Eye 44.5
23 26 Antonina Shevchenko 44
23 26 Ariane Lipski 44
23 26 Emily Whitmire 44
26 29 Ji Yeon Kim 41
27 20 7 Joanne Wood 40
28 19 6 Cynthia Calvillo 39
29 30 JJ Aldrich 34.5
30 30 Poliana Botelho 34.5
31 32 Luana Carolina 33
32 40 Erin Blanchfield 29
33 34 Tracy Cortez 27
34 33 Priscila Cachoeira 25
35 35 Cortney Casey 23.5
36 35 Molly McCann 21.5
37 37 Gina Mazany 20.5
38 38 Hannah Goldy 20
38 38 Melissa Gatto 20
40 42 Elise Reed 0
40 42 Mandy Bohm 0
40 42 Vanessa Demopoulos 0
40 42 Victoria Leonardo 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our Women’s Strawweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home