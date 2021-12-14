Fight of the Day: Alexander Otsuka vs. Guy Mezger

Date: December 23, 2000
Card: Pride 12
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Date: December 23, 2000
Card: Pride 12
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) 39pts 1st in the Central 3.68 Goals For Per Game (3rd in the NHL) 2.89 Goals Against Per Game (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Daniel Jacob Horine. The creative mind behind Pop Fly Pop Shop (…)
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Dec 18, 2021 UFC Apex Enterprise, Nevada UFC Fight (…)
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you (…)
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the (…)
Sooner or later the myriad injuries incurred by the Ravens this season had to reach the tipping point. They’re lucky to still lead the AFC (…)
For whatever reason, games between the Minnesota Wild and the Vegas Golden Knights have plenty of drama. The other perk is that like (…)
Congratulations to Marco Pham for winning our UFC 269 Pick ‘Em Contest! Last Pick ‘Em (…)
Name: Josh Parisian Opponent: Don’Tale Mayes Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win (…)