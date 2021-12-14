Fighters of the Week

1. Julianna Pena: Absolute the biggest championship upset since Holm-Rousey, even though there was an undercurrent going into that fight that Holm might have her number. It was over two years since Nunes fought at 135. She was sluggish, gassed, her defense was atrocious, and she looked old. Credit to Pena, but that was not the Amanda Nunes that defeated Ronda Rousey or Holly Holm.

2. Charles Oliveira: He was the rare underdog champion, and finished a man most thought was unable to be finished, finding, yet again, a way to get a finish, submitting Dustin Poirier in Poirier’s second attempt at the UFC Lightweight Championship.

3. Nonito Donaire: Made short of work of previously-undefeated Reymart Gaballo, knocking him out in the fourth round and is enjoying a late renaissance of his Hall of Fame career.

4. Katie Taylor: Held sway of her four world championships in lightweight, outpointing Firuza Sharipova over ten rounds.

5. Dmitry Bivol: Umar Salamov couldn’t get anything going against Bivol, as Bivol cruised to a defense of his WBA Super Light Heavyweight championship.

6. Sunny Edwards: Still the IBF Flyweight champion after a unanimous decision over Jayson Mama, handing him his first career loss.

7. Michael Musumeci Jr./Diego Oliveira/Fabricio Andrey Batista Junior/Renato Forasieppi/Tainan Costa/Gustavo Batista/Kaynan Duarte/Erich Munis dos Santos/Vitor Hugo/Felipe Araujo/Mayssa Bastos/Ana Cristina Araujo/Gabrielle Lima/Beatriz Mesquita/Andressa Mezari/Ana Carolina Vieira/Melissa Cueto/Gabrieli de Souza: Your 2021 IBJJF World champions. Bonus kudos for Araujo and de Souza for winning their absolute class.

8. Vasyl Lomachenko: Loma’s back in the lightweight title hunt after making quick work of Richard Commey in the main event on ESPN.

9. Niclas Larsen: The WBC Muay Thai Middleweight strap is around the waist of Larsen after Saturday’s split-decision win over Valentin Thibaut in Denmark.

10. Conor Benn: Passed a test in Chris Algieri, knocking him out in the fourth round, which was something Manny Pacquiao couldn’t do. He’s still a secondary WBA champ and is due for a step up now.

11. Kosei Tanaka: In a bantamweight showdown of two Japanese stars, Tanaka bested Sho Ishida by split-decision in Nagoya.

12. Andy Varela: In the main event of the last Submission Underground on Fight Pass, it was Varela victorious over Sean Strickland with a flying rear-naked choke. An excellent end of an excellent era.

13. Dominique Wooding: It took just 38 seconds for Wooding to KO Carlos Abreu to retain his Cage Warriors bantamweight championship.

14. Djati Melan: Over five competitive rounds, Melan bested Matthew Bonner on the cards to take his Cage Warriors middleweight strap in the main event of Cage Warriors 131.

15. Jamey-Lyn Horth: A rear-naked choke and Horth is the new LFA women’s flyweight champion in the main event of LFA 120.