Game Preview: Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes 12/14/21 @ 7:00PM CST at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild (19-8-1) 39pts 1st in the Central

3.68 Goals For Per Game (3rd in the NHL)

2.89 Goals Against Per Game (17th in the NHL)

17.4% Power Play (21st in the NHL)

81.0% Penalty Kill (15th in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #97 Kirill Kaprizov ~ 10G 22A = 32pts

2. #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 13G 10A = 23pts

3. #36 Mats Zuccarello ~ 8G 14A = 22pts

4. #14 Joel Eriksson Ek ~ 11G 9A = 20pts

5. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 13G 6A = 19pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #17 Marcus Foligno ~ 48 PIM’s

2. #21 Brandon Duhaime ~ 44 PIM’s

3. #38 Ryan Hartman ~ 25 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #33 Cam Talbot (15-6-0) 2.71GAA .917SV%

2. #34 Kaapo Kahkonen (4-2-1) 2.75GAA .905SV%

Vs.

Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1) 39pts 2nd in the Metropolitan

3.15 Goals For Per Game (11th in the NHL)

2.15 Goals Against Per Game (1st in the NHL)

20.5% Power Play (11th in the NHL)

88.0% Penalty Kill (2nd in the NHL)

Top 5 Scorers:

1. #37 Andrei Svechnikov ~ 9G 12A = 21pts

2. #86 Teuvo Teravainen ~ 6G 14A = 20pts

3. #77 Anthony DeAngelo ~ 4G 15A = 19pts

4. #16 Vincent Trocheck ~ 6G 12A = 18pts

5. #88 Martin Necas ~ 7G 8A = 13pts

Top 3 PIM’s:

1. #16 Vincent Trocheck ~ 37 PIM’s

2. #37 Andrei Svechnikov ~ 35 PIM’s

3. #28 Ian Cole ~ 33 PIM’s

Top Goaltenders:

1. #31 Frederik Andersen (14-5-0) 1.93GAA .930SV% 1SO

2. #32 Antti Raanta (4-2-1) 2.37GAA .907SV%

Lines:

Carolina Hurricanes

Neiderrietter~Jo. Staal~Teravainen

A.Svechnikov~Trocheck~Necas

Lorentz~Kontkaniemi~Poturalski

Leivo~Stepan~Fast

Slavin~Cole

Skjei~Chatfield

Smith~Bear

Andersen

Raanta

Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov~Hartman~Zuccarello

Greenway~Eriksson Ek~M. Foligno

Fiala~Rask~Gaudreau

Duhaime~Sturm~Bjugstad

Goligoski~Spurgeon

Merrill~Dumba

Jo. Benn~Kulikov

Talbot

Kahkonen

Oh, Canada.

I’m sure most of you reading this have seen the classic 80s movie Canadian Bacon a time or two in your life. Or at least I hope you have. I’m not sure if we can be friends if you haven’t. While it wasn’t a movie in the rotation of my childhood home (those movies being Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Jerk, Blues Brothers, and Blazing Saddles), it is still one of those movies where I can recite some classic lines. While not in the above clip, one of my favorite (or is that favourite?) lines is “like maple syrup oozing”. The writers clearly picked up on some of the quirks in how our respective countries view each other and took them to the ridiculously sublime level. But then, when a movie is written and directed by Michael Moore and it’s political in nature (albeit comedic), you can expect the ridiculously sublime.

Although, perhaps it should be “Oh, NHL.” Yeah, yeah, I am well aware that tonight’s game really has nothing to do with our neighbor to the north, as we’re not playing one of the Canadian teams. But see it does. Just this past Sunday, tonight’s opponent the Carolina Hurricanes were playing in Vancouver. However, Covid reared its ugly head. Now I haven’t quite figured out it the rearing happened as part of the daily testing or the protocol to cross an international border, but two players, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis as well as a member of the training staff tested positive for Covid-19. Those three will remain in Canada to quarantine. However, with those test results, it significantly delayed the Hurricanes from leaving Vancouver. Instead of leaving earlier yesterday, the flight (due to slow testing results) kept pushing their flight back. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Carolina didn’t land until 8:00pm last night. Yet, with what happened with the Hurricanes, it makes you wonder if at some point in this season, we’ll see another pause in action, especially when border crossings are involved.

Now while they were in Vancouver, the Hurricanes faced the newly hired Bruce Boudreau. It was a close game, a 2-1 loss for Carolina. Now, one would think, “well they’re on the road, they lost their last game, and their top scorer (Aho) is out of the lineup, this should be an easy win for Minnesota.” Well think again. The Hurricanes boast a 12-4-1 record when on the road. Yeah, tonight will be tough. Sure it helps they’re without Aho, and their lines are completely juggled, but I would take that road record seriously.

That loss also snapped a 5-game winning streak for Carolina. The Hurricanes roll four fast and skilled lines. It will be interesting to see how they do without their superstar center, but his other linemates, the gritty veteran Jordan Staal and Vincent Trocheck will most likely figure things out. Nino Niedereiter is just as streaky as ever offensively, however with the line juggling, he most likely has a spot on the top line. Carolina’s abundance of talented young forwards makes them very difficult to match up against. Teuvo Teravainen, Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov, and Jesperi Kontkaniemi (who signed an offer sheet to leave Montreal) give head coach Rod Brind’Amour plenty of options on the power play. Jarvis would have also been in that mix of talented young forwards, but of course, Covid.

The team parted ways with defensemsn Dougie Hamilton and Sean Bean, but Carolina’s defense sill move the puck well and their mobility supports their up tempt style. For Wild defenseman Ian Cole provides the much needed sandpaper on the blueline. Jacob Slavin is well-rounded and is a great shot blocker. Brett Pesce is an underrated two way defenseman.

As many changes the Hurricanes made on defense, it completely reshaped its goaltending situation by shipping out Petr Mrazek and Alex Nedeljkovic for Fredrik Andersen and Antti Rantta. Both goaltenders have looked comfortable with their new team. The Hurricanes gave Rantta the start in their loss against Vancouver, so I would expect Andersen to start against Minnesota. With one day of rest, Cam Talbot will probably get the start tonight.

One of the great things about Canadian Bacon is it shows what happens when you point fingers at others. Well there are some Minnesota Wild fans who could learn a thing or three about that. Seems after the loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, there was a contingent of fans, pointing fingers at the referees. Now, while that crew wasn’t perfect, they were not the reason the Minnesota Wild lost that game. Were there some questionable or missed calls? Sure, but that pretty much happens in every game. However, it’s not like Minnesota didn’t get their fair share of power plays either. In fact, they had a decent bit of a 5-on-3. Did the Wild do anything with that 2-man advantage or any of their other power plays? The answer to that is a big, fat, no. The Wild had plenty of time to make things happen, but failed to do so. And trust, we’ve seen much, much worse officiating over the years than what happened on Sunday.

With Covid testing being a regular occurrence, it makes me wonder if Carolina will have more players and/or staff test positive before puck drop tonight. When you have two players and a staff member test positive, it seems only likely that more will test positive. And I bet the Vancouver Canucks are a bit paranoid now as well. They have enough injuries, that they don’t need a Covid outbreak as well. I think a lot of teams are looking forward to the upcoming Christmas break, so that players and staff can rest up to hopefully avoid illness. But of course, you have to hope their immediate and extended families are taking precautions as well. At least if they do get sick, they can watch a bunch of classic movies to pass the time.