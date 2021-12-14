Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Nimmo

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Player Review: Brandon Nimmo

2021 Stats: 92 Games, 325 At Bats, .292 Batting Average, 95 Hits, 17 Doubles, 3 Triples, 8 Home Runs, 28 RBI’s, 51 Runs Scored, 5 Stolen Bases, .838 OPS, 3.6 WAR

Story: After the Mets failed to land George Springer in the offseason, it became clear that center field would belong to Brandon Nimmo once again. Nimmo played well defensively in center field, rating slightly above-average on the year, while continuing to provide a spark plug at the top of the Mets’ batting order. The big issue for Nimmo, once again, was simply staying on the field.

Nimmo suffered a torn ligament in his left index finger in Philadelphia that knocked him out of action for two months. That absence also marked a significant downturn for the Mets’ offense, which struggled to generate runs without Nimmo’s presence at the top of the order. Nimmo also missed time in September with a hamstring injury which came at a critical juncture of the season as the Mets were fighting to get back into the Wild Card picture. By the time that Nimmo returned, which to his credit required just a minimum stay on the injured list, the Mets were pretty much buried.

Grade: A-

Nimmo was outstanding for the Mets when he was able to play. The issue for the Mets here was that Nimmo got hurt again, marking the fifth time in six years that he has failed to exceed 100 games in a season.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2022 Role: Starting Outfielder

The Mets’ addition of Starling Marte in the offseason will presumably move Nimmo back to an outfield corner, a move that should help bolster the Mets’ defense while potentially helping Nimmo stay healthy. Playing center field is a taxing defensive position so taking some of that pressure off of Nimmo could help the Mets keep him in the lineup for most of the season.

Nimmo is also eligible for free agency after next season, making him a candidate for a potential contract extension in spring training. Reports prior to the lockout indicated that the Mets are interested in this possibility but they will have to weigh Nimmo’s injury history into any offer they make.

