The HOVG Podcast: Daniel Jacob Horine

By December 14, 2021 2:50 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Daniel Jacob Horine.

The creative mind behind Pop Fly Pop Shop talks to the boys about the inspiration and process behind his unique mix of the baseball world and comic books, shares his relationship with Dale Murphy, explains the mystique behind “The Mad Hungarian” Al Hrabosky, explains how baseball is the world’s longest-running soap opera and gives his thoughts on what’s currently going on in the Marvel cinematic universe.

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

A Talented Artist Turns His Eye Toward Baseball

Life & Work with Daniel Jacob Horine

Royals’ Quisenberry: Secret Submariner is Flavor of the Year

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

