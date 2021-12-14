UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

By December 14, 2021 2:10 am

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus
Dec 18, 2021
UFC Apex
Enterprise, Nevada

 

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,867 – super strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Derrick Lewis   (25-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris Daukaus   (12-3, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Stephen Thompson   (16-5-1, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad   (19-3, 1 NC, #15 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Lemos   (10-1-1, #5 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (13-10, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Raphael Assuncao   (27-8, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon   (18-3, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Diego Ferreira   (17-4, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot   (19-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson   (27-12, #34 ranked featherweight) vs Darren Elkins   (27-9, #23 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:
Dustin Stoltzfus   (13-3, #60 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert   (33-14, #10 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Raoni Barcelos   (16-2, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Victor Henry   (21-5)

Heavyweights:
Justin Tafa  (4-3, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Harry Hunsucker   (7-4, #37 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Sijara Eubanks   (8-6, #11 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Melissa Gatto   (7-0-2, #38 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Charles Jourdain   (11-4-1, #30 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Ewell   (17-8, #52 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Featherweights:
Raquel Pennington   (12-9, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Macy Chiasson   (8-1, #10 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Don’Tale Mayes   (8-4, #33 ranked heavyweight) vs Josh Parisian   (14-4, #33 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Jordan Leavitt   (8-1, #45 ranked lightweight) vs Matt Sayles   (8-3, #59 ranked lightweight)

 

Betting Odds:

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus odds - BestFightOdds

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

