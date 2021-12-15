Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Nogosek

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Albert Almora Jr) to Y (Jordan Yamamoto). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Stephen Nogosek.

Player Review: Stephen Nogosek

2021 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 31 Appearances, 3 Starts, 39.0 Innings Pitched, 1-5 Won-Loss Record, 4.85 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 6 Saves, 3 Blown Saves, 1 Hold, 55:17 K:BB Ratio

Major Leagues: 1 Appearance, 3.0 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5:0 K:BB Ratio, 0.0 WAR

Story: Stephen Nogosek entered the 2021 campaign as a depth reliever for the New York Mets, who assigned him to AAA Syracuse to start the season. The Mets recalled Nogosek from Syracuse in mid-July when they needed to add an arm to their tired bullpen. Nogosek made his season debut against the Cincinnati Reds on July 20, giving up two runs in three innings of work, taking the loss before landing on the injured list a few days later with right shoulder inflammation. The injury sidelined Nogosek for a month and by that point the Mets’ bullpen was healthier, allowing the team to send him back to AAA Syracuse to finish out the season.

Grade: Incomplete

Nogosek only got one appearance at the big league level so there simply isn’t enough data available to give him a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 5%

2022 Role: None

The Mets non-tendered Nogosek on November 30 to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for their external additions. Nogosek declared free agency at that point and is likely looking to land a minor league deal somewhere to continue his career. There is a chance that could come with the Mets but in all likelihood, Nogosek has pitched his last game for New York.

