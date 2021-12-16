3 Props for UFC Vegas 45

UFC Vegas 45 is the last event on the calendar for the UFC in 2021. This means we’re about to fall into a deep, dark void without any UFC events. So, with that just moments away, we want to squeeze every ounce of joy out of this weekend’s card. What better way to do that than some prop bets?



Wonderboy Thompson by Decision (+105)

Wonderboy has not been one who has picked up a lot of finishes as of late. In fact, he hasn’t scored a single one since he knocked out John Hendricks back in February of 2016. I tend to believe he should easily outpoint Belal Muhammad in this fight. He, of course, will have to avoid the takedowns, but I think his distance management will also solve that puzzle too. So, being pretty positive that this goes the distance, you’re basically getting a large favorite at plus-money here.



Leavitt/Sayles Under 2.5 Rounds (-148)

I’m liking the under on this matchup no matter what way you read it. On one side, Sayles has been off forever and that spells disaster for him to start. If it goes to the ground, he’s been submitted and Leavitt has great skills. On the other hand, Sayles should have a huge striking advantage and has shown a real ability to put people away. The discrepancy in both areas should lead to someone getting the finish. Rather than betting another part of the fight, I’m going with the under so it doesn’t matter who.



Hunsucker/Tafa Over 1.5 Rounds (+138)

It’s hard to ever take the over in a heavyweight fight, but I sort of like it here. Tafa has a tendency to get a little complacent as he finds his range. Both men are pretty tough and have the ability to take a punch. While some point to the fact that Hunsucker got KOed in his first UFC bout, I really think we can’t hold a Tai Tuivasa KO over anyone’s head. I think this makes it to at least the second half of the fight.



